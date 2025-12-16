IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Torrential rains trigger historic flooding across western Washington State; Trump Administration has rejected disaster aid requests from at least 12 states; PLUS: NYC's congestion pricing program has dramatically reduced traffic and air pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ford will take $19.5 billion write-down as it rolls back EV plans; Costa Rica, famous for marine conservation, is bankrolling its own destruction; Wyoming ranchers wanting solar say utilities and state stand in their way; Trump’s anti-climate policies are driving up insurance costs for homeowners, say experts; Denied federal disaster aid, a town in Maryland's Trump Country feels forgotten ... PLUS: Climate change, new mining may push Alaska’s Arctic past the brink... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Western Washington grapples with ongoing flooding emergency:
- Record flooding swamps Western Washington (NY Times):
Gov. Bob Ferguson and other state officials cautioned that more rainfall was expected after rivers hit record flood levels across the region, while residents worried about the long-term future.
- WA floods: Levee failure prompts evacuation along White River in Pacific (Seattle Times)
- Washington state orders immediate evacuations in three Seattle suburbs (Guardian)
- Flash flood warnings follow levee breach in Washington state (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Flash flood evacuation issued for Tukwila area after Green River levee breach (KOMO News)
- VIDEO: Dr. Samantha Burgess, Copernicus - EU Declares 2025 Second Hottest Year in Modern Record (This Is Not Cool)
- Homeowners Sue Oil Companies as Climate Damage Drives up Insurance Rates (Inside Climate News)
- Trump denied or delayed disaster aid for at least 12 states:
- Trump Administration Actions Weakening Disaster Preparation and Response (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities):
As of October 2025, at least 12 state requests for aid had been denied since the beginning of the Trump Administration, over a dozen approvals were still pending, and denials of specific parts of requests — such as Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) or an increase in federal cost sharing — were piling up. Many of these denials have fallen along party lines.
- Map: Trump Has Often Delayed or Denied Disaster Aid (Revolving Door Project)
- Federal court orders Trump Admin. to restore FEMA disaster grant funding:
- Federal judge orders FEMA to restore billions in canceled disaster mitigation funding (AP):
The program’s disruption upended projects across hundreds of communities in both Republican- and Democratic-led states, thwarting plans to improve stormwater drainage, harden electrical lines and even help relocate households living in areas most vulnerable to disasters.
- 20 states sue FEMA for canceling grant program that guards against natural disasters (AP, 7/16/2025)
- Trump administration makes major changes to a report it commissioned on FEMA reforms, AP sources say (AP)
- Southeast Asia's deadly floods were 'supercharged' by climate change:
- Deadly November Asian Storms 'Supercharged' By Climate Change: Researchers (Reuters):
A team of researchers with the World Weather Attribution group said that during the most intensive five days of rainfall, sea surface temperatures in the North Indian Ocean were 0.2 degrees Celsius higher than the 1991-2020 average, packing the storms with additional heat and energy.
- New England commercial shrimp fishery to remain closed:
- New England’s shrimp fishery to shut down for the long haul after years of decline (AP):
Regulators voted Thursday to extend a shutdown preventing New England fishermen from catching shrimp, a historic industry that has recently fallen victim to warming oceans...
- New York City's congestion pricing is clearing traffic and the air:
- In New York City, Congestion Pricing Leads to Marked Drop in Pollution (Yale Environment 360):
The decline seen in New York was greater than in other cities with congestion pricing, such as Stockholm and London, researchers note. And the effect extended beyond Lower Manhattan. Pricing led to a drop in pollution across the greater metropolitan area, according to the study, published in the journal npj Clean Air.
"This tells us that congestion pricing didn’t simply relocate air pollution to the suburbs by rerouting traffic. Instead, folks are likely choosing cleaner transportation options altogether, like riding public transportation or scheduling deliveries at night. This thins traffic and limits how smog compounds when many cars are on the road."
- Congestion pricing improved air quality in NYC and suburbs (Cornell Univ. Chronicle)
- A first look into congestion pricing in the United States: PM2.5 impacts after six months of New York City cordon pricing (Nature)
- VIDEO: Congestion pricing reducing traffic in NYC, increasing revenue after first 6 months, officials say (CBS News, 7/5/2025)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
