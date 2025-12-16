With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/16/2025, 10:50am PT





(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Torrential rains trigger historic flooding across western Washington State; Trump Administration has rejected disaster aid requests from at least 12 states; PLUS: NYC's congestion pricing program has dramatically reduced traffic and air pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ford will take $19.5 billion write-down as it rolls back EV plans; Costa Rica, famous for marine conservation, is bankrolling its own destruction; Wyoming ranchers wanting solar say utilities and state stand in their way; Trump’s anti-climate policies are driving up insurance costs for homeowners, say experts; Denied federal disaster aid, a town in Maryland's Trump Country feels forgotten ... PLUS: Climate change, new mining may push Alaska’s Arctic past the brink... and much, MUCH more! ...

