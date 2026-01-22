IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Polar vortex returns to slam much of the US with extreme cold and storms; New study warns of 'global water bankruptcy'; Mozambique grapples with extreme flooding; PLUS: Donald Trump peddles intensely stupid lies about wind energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Half of fossil fuel carbon emissions in 2024 came from 32 companies; House votes to repeal ban on mining near Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota; Geothermal a valuable, but overlooked clean energy source; CAFOs: This is why our rivers are turning into sewers; Winter drought grips the U.S.; California exceeds clean car goal despite declining federal support... PLUS: New rules: less ice, more ICE... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump peddles intensely stupid lies about wind energy at WEF-Davps:
- Eight wars settled and Chinese windfarms: factchecking Trump’s Davos claims (Guardian):
China has more wind capacity than any other country and twice as much capacity under construction as the rest of the world combined. China’s wind generation in 2024 equaled 40% of global wind generation, according to the thinktank Ember Energy.
- VIDEO: Trump speaks at World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos (AP, at about 22:00)
- VIDEO: 'They don't have any wind farms': Trump tests the limits of his ignorance, claims China doesn't produce wind energy in clueless rant (Slingshot News)
- China Does In Fact Have Wind Turbines, A Lot Of Them. (Forbes)
- China Calls for Global Collaboration on Climate in Davos Speech (Bloomberg):
“We invite enterprises from all over the world to embrace the opportunities from the green and low-carbon transition, and work closely with China in such areas as green infrastructure, green energy, green minerals and green finance,” He said in the Tuesday speech.
- VIDEO: Al Gore Says It’s ‘Insane’ of Trump to Fight Offshore Wind Power (YouTube)
- US Has ‘No Choice’ Over Cheap Solar and Wind, Al Gore Tells Davos (Bloomberg)
- Mozambique grapples with extreme rains, floods:
- Mozambique floods force thousands to flee as rising waters cut off communities (Reuters)
- South African team helps search for politician swept away by Mozambique floodwaters (BBC)
- In Mozambique, heavy floods are turning unsafe water and malnutrition into a deadly threat for children (UNICEF)
- Polar vortex slams much of US with extreme cold, ice, snow:
- ‘Potentially Catastrophic’ Storm Forecast From Texas To The Carolinas (AP)
- VIDEO: Will This Storm be the “Ultimate Test of Our Grid”? (This Is Not Cool)
- Polar vortex on repeat: Frigid temps expected to blast much of US (USA Today):
And it looks as if we may get even more arctic blasts in the coming years. According to a study published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate, outbreaks from the Arctic will continue throughout the Northern Hemisphere in the coming decades despite the region warming faster than the rest of the world.
- Stretched polar vortex, moisture and a lack of sea ice all to blame for dangerous winter blast, meteorologists say (AP)
- World has entered era of 'global water bankruptcy':
- Era of 'global water bankruptcy' is here, UN report says (Guardian):
The overuse and pollution of water must be tackled urgently, the report’s lead author said, because no one knew when the whole system could collapse, with implications for peace and social cohesion.
- VIDEO: World enters era of ‘global water bankruptcy’ (United Nations News):
For decades, scientists, policymakers and the media warned of a "global water crisis," implying temporary shock – followed by recovery. What is now emerging in many regions, however, is a persistent shortage whereby water systems can no longer realistically return to their historical baselines. "For much of the world, 'normal' is gone," said Kaveh Madani, Director of the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health. "This is not to kill hope but to encourage action and an honest admission of failure today to protect and enable tomorrow," he told a press briefing in New York on Tuesday.
- Global Water Bankruptcy: Living Beyond our Hydrological Means in the Post-Crisis Era (UN Univ. Institute of Water)
