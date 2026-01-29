IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The 'Doomsday Clock' ticks ever closer to midnight; Trump formally takes U.S. out of Paris Climate Agreement for a second time; Yet another court blocks Trump's cancellation of offshore wind projects; EVs really do make the air cleaner; PLUS: Electric vehicles outsell conventional gasoline cars in Europe for the first time ever... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Trump administration has secretly rewritten nuclear safety rules; Through the heatwave haze, the hypocrisy of Australia’s fossil-fuel policy shines bright; Court orders the Netherlands to protect a Caribbean island from climate change; Legal setbacks against a dam in the Amazon raise questions about Brazil’s reliance on hydropower; Carbon trade measure slipped into spending package... PLUS: EPA to roll back ‘Good Neighbor’ Rule on downwind smokestack pollution... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight:
- ‘Doomsday Clock’ moves closer to midnight over threats from nuclear weapons, climate change and AI (AP):
Since then, "hard-won global understandings are collapsing, accelerating a winner-takes-all great power competition and undermining the international cooperation" needed to reduce existential risks, the group said.
- It is now 85 seconds to midnight: 2026 Doomsday Clock Statement (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
- It is now 85 seconds to midnight [full PDF report] (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists):
An array of adverse trends also dominated the climate change outlook in the past year...The national and international responses to the climate emergency went from wholly insufficient to profoundly destructive. None of the three most recent UN climate summits emphasized phasing out fossil fuels or monitoring carbon dioxide emissions. In the United States, the Trump administration has essentially declared war on renewable energy and sensible climate policies, relentlessly gutting national efforts to combat climate change.
- 2026 Doomsday Clock Announcement (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
- VIDEO: 2026 Doomsday Clock Announcement: Complete Livestream (Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
- Trump pulls U.S. out of Paris Agreement for second time:
- ‘Abdication’: Trump takes US out of Paris climate agreement for a second time (Guardian):
“It’s almost like they’re saying, we don’t care what you want from us, we will be the bad guys, and you cannot challenge us on it, because that’s exactly what we said you should expect from us,” said Basav Sen, climate justice project director at the progressive thinktank Institute for Policy Studies. The US retreat from climate action has not halted all global emissions-cutting efforts. Investment in low-carbon energy is far outpacing spending on fossil fuels. Renewable energy sources accounted for more than 90% of new power generation capacity last year and, in much of the world, are now the cheapest source of new electricity.
- America Officially Leaves the Paris Climate Agreement. For the Second Time. (NY Times):
The dual moves by Mr. Trump underline America’s isolation in the effort to control emissions of greenhouse gases, mostly from the burning of fossil fuels, that are dangerously heating the planet...“What others will say is, ‘How on Earth is it possible that a country with this might, with this deep a purse, and with this direct responsibility for the planet heating up, basically checks out’?” Mr. Hoekstra said.
- Extreme heat wave bakes Australia:
- Australia swelters in a record heat wave as temperatures near 50C (122F) (AP)
- ‘Air conditioners are struggling’: parts of NSW, Queensland and Victoria swelter as heat records tumble (Guardian)
- Australian Open heat rules explained as tournament prepares for brutal 46C conditions (The Independent)
- Australia swelters in record heatwave as temperatures soar to nearly 50C/122F (Sky News)
- Australian heatwave fans bushfires, towns evacuated, Melbourne endures hottest day in 17 years (Radio NZ)
- EU's outsell ICE cars in EU for first time:
- Electric car sales edge above petrol in EU for first time (Reuters)
- Analysis: EVs just outsold petrol cars in EU for first time ever (Carbon Brief):
EV giant Tesla...saw its market share in the EU fall 37.9% from 2024, following controversy around its owner, Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Chinese EV brand BYD tripled its market share from 0.7% in December 2024 to 1.9% in December 2025.
- EV adoption cleans up air pollution in real time:
- Yes, EVs Really Do Make The Air Cleaner (Inside EVs):
California and New York witness huge emissions reductions as EV adoption rises.
- EVs promised cleaner air. Satellites say it’s finally happening. (Electrek):
EVs are supposed to clean up the air, but finding real-world proof has been surprisingly hard. A new study from the University of Southern California (USC) says the satellite evidence is finally strong enough to measure.
- California's love of EVs really has made its air cleaner, study claims (Jalopnik)
- Zero-emissions vehicle adoption and satellite-measured NO2 air pollution in California, USA, from 2019 to 2023: a longitudinal observational study (The Lancet)
- Judge orders restart after Trump Admin. halts Vineyard Wind:
- Judge rules Massachusetts offshore wind project halted by Trump administration can continue (AP)
- Judge Revives Wind Farm That Trump Halted Off Martha’s Vineyard (NY Times):
To justify the sweeping decision, officials cited a classified report by the Defense Department that found that the projects posed risks to national security. Judge Murphy, who was nominated to the bench by President Joseph R. Biden Jr., said he was unpersuaded by the government’s claims about national security after reviewing the classified report under seal.
- Federal judge rules that Vineyard Wind can resume construction (WGBH-Boston)
- With Vineyard Wind ruling, four of five offshore wind projects win relief from Trump freeze (Utility Dive)
