With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 1/29/2026, 10:55am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: The 'Doomsday Clock' ticks ever closer to midnight; Trump formally takes U.S. out of Paris Climate Agreement for a second time; Yet another court blocks Trump's cancellation of offshore wind projects; EVs really do make the air cleaner; PLUS: Electric vehicles outsell conventional gasoline cars in Europe for the first time ever... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Trump administration has secretly rewritten nuclear safety rules; Through the heatwave haze, the hypocrisy of Australia’s fossil-fuel policy shines bright; Court orders the Netherlands to protect a Caribbean island from climate change; Legal setbacks against a dam in the Amazon raise questions about Brazil’s reliance on hydropower; Carbon trade measure slipped into spending package... PLUS: EPA to roll back ‘Good Neighbor’ Rule on downwind smokestack pollution... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



