Brad Friedman Byon 1/13/2026, 6:35pm PT

Some of the weirdness has been completely predictable, if not to many of his duped supporters. Some of it is a surprise. All of it underscores, yet again on today's BradCast, that we have a full-blown loser serving as President of the United States. [Audio link to the full show follows this summary.]

Among the many many stories supporting those points, as covered on today's program...

Grocery prices see biggest spike in three years (Axios)

Court finds Trump illegally blocked renewable energy grants to 16 "blue" states (AP)

Bipartisan Senate Budget Committee restores almost all science funding cut by Trump (NYT)

5 Repubs join all Senate Dems in vote to block more military action in Venezuela (WaPo)

17 Repubs join all House Dems to pass bill restoring ACA health care subsidies (AP)

Boebert slams Trump for veto of unanimously-approved CO drinking water project (DKos)

35 Repubs join all House Dems in failed effort to override Trump's CO water project veto (CO Politics)

Treasury Sec. Bessent told Trump he's furious about DOJ's criminal probe of Fed Chair Powell (Axios)

Six top Civil Rights Division criminal prosecutors resign over DOJ refusal to investigate ICE killing of Renee Good in MN (MS NOW)

Six top DOJ prosecutors in MN resign over attempt to investigate Good's wife (NYT)

Unhinged Trump warns: "DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING" in MN (Politico)

And, if all of that isn't enough for ya, we close with Desi Doyen and our latest Green News Report, with Trump losing his weird fight against wind power yet again in another federal court, among many other items of note...

