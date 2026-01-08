IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump's takeover of Venezuela is about much more than oil, experts say; Trump White House will store Venezuela's oil revenue outside the U.S. Treasury; Extreme snow in Alaska sinks boats, collapses roofs as FEMA plans to lay off disaster recovery staff; PLUS: One year after two catastrophic, deadly fires, Los Angeles builds a slow road to recovery... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump Pulls Out of Global Climate Agreement; What a Trump Invasion Could Mean for Greenland’s Minerals and Environment; Oil Industry Will Eye Venezuela Warily, Experts Say; Hundreds Of Groups Urge Congress Not To Weaken Chemical Safety Law; Congress’ Latest Spending Package Spares Environment, Energy Agencies ... PLUS: In Ecuador’s Battle of Toad vs. Road, Toad Wins ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- New developments in Trump's takeover of Venezuela:
- Venezuela full coverage: U.S. military seizes 2 oil tankers; Trump says country will turn over up to 50 million barrels (Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: Karoline Leavitt - VZ oil revenue held in outside bank accounts (Aaron Rupar/Bluesky)
- Trump’s Claim to Venezuelan Oil Money Draws Scrutiny in Congress (NY Times)
- U.S. Pentagon may be seeking control of Venezuela's critical mineral supply:
- The risky critical minerals gambit in Venezuela (Politico):
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated Venezuela has "all the critical minerals" and a mining sector that has "gone rusty."
- Is Venezuela a Critical Minerals Target? (Center for Strategic and International Studies)
- White House, private sector 'closely looking' at Venezuelan critical minerals (Latitude Media)
- Juneau, Alaska hit by extreme snow:
- Alaska received 7 feet of snow, sinking boats and collapsing roofs (Washington Post, no paywall)
- Record-breaking snow leaves giant vessels sunken in harbor amid extreme avalanche risk: 'We are rapidly running out of resources' (MSN)
- Pacific Northwest slammed by weeks of storms:
- Record Flooding Threatens Washington as More Heavy Rain Pounds the Northwest (US News)
- Portion of Highway 2 will be closed for 'months,' Gov. Ferguson says (King5-Seattle)
- Washington announces $2.5M for flood victims as disaster assistance centers open (King5-Seattle)
- As climate changes, the PNW could experience stronger and more frequent atmospheric rivers (Oregon Public Radio)
- FEMA to cut 1,000 disaster prep staffing jobs:
- FEMA Staff Bracing for Dismissal of 1,000 Disaster Workers (NY Times):
Federal Emergency Management Agency supervisors are advising their staff to prepare for the elimination of 1,000 jobs this month as part of changes that Kristi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is overseeing at the agency, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.
- Trump's assault on government is making US less safe:
- Trump Has Left The US Less Prepared For Natural Disasters, Experts Say (Guardian):
Emergency managers say the US president has presided over a dangerous erosion in US capacity to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.
- California hit with record rain, extreme storms:
- Southern California winter rains break records, with another storm on the way (LA Times, no paywall):
California's already wet winter is breaking rainfall records, with another powerful storm moving in this weekend along with the threat of new flooding and mudslides. After a remarkable dry streak in 2024 that helped fuel last January's firestorms, this winter is making up for it, with some areas already approaching average rain totals for the entire season.
- One year anniversary of catastrophic L.A. Fires:
- After a rocky start, rebuilding in the Palisades and Altadena is gaining momentum (LA Times):
Fire victims face significant obstacles: understaffing at city agencies, supply chain delays, insurance gaps, and a strained labor market slowing construction timelines.
- VIDEO: Gavin Newsom on L.A. Fires, Fact-Checks Stephen Miller's Invasion-Crazed Wife (Daily Beast)
- VIDEO: Newsom accuses Trump of spreading 'hurricane force bulls---' during deadly California wildfires (Fox News)
- Images documenting the year of recovery after the Palisades fire (LA Times)
- A year of Altadena's recovery following the Eaton fire (LA Times)
- One Year After the L.A. Fires: Hope, Blame and Debt (NY Times):
After wildfires destroyed much of Altadena and Pacific Palisades, Southern California is trying to heal, but also struggling with how to move forward.
- Survivors in Palisades and Altadena mark anniversary of deadly fires with anger and mourning (LA Times):
"The five different stages of grief - you can feel them. Sometimes people can feel them almost all at the same time," she said. "There is no right or wrong way to process grief. Everybody processes it in their own way, at their own speed and their own time. And some need to do it at home, behind closed doors; others need to do it very vocally, out in public."
- Locals wanted to rebuild Pacific Palisades, Altadena. Then the big investors moved in (LA Times)
- Many L.A. fire survivors face insurance delays and can't return home a year later (CalMatters):
Despite billions in dollars of claims paid out, fires exposed problems in California's beleaguered insurance market. All policyholders are likely to see premiums rise.
- L.A. wildfires: With no clear cleanup standards, how to test for toxic soil (CalMatters)
- Utility blamed for Eaton fire compensated 82 victims two months into program (CalMatters)
- Where's the federal aid for Los Angeles County fires? (CalMatters)
- FEMA aid for LA fires lags behind other disasters (LAist)
- Many of Altadena's standing homes are still contaminated with lead and asbestos even after cleanup (LA Times)
