Brad Friedman Byon 11/19/2025, 7:05pm PT

As we head toward the holidays, some helpful advice on today's BradCast for how to deal (and even help) some of your MAGA friends and family members who may drive you crazy, even if you still love them. That, even as the very cult-like movement begins to show some serious signs in recent weeks of, just maybe, beginning to falter. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

BUT FIRST... It was a remarkable day in a federal courtroom in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, as both the U.S. District Court judge overseeing the case and others in the courtroom were reportedly "stunned into silence", after the interim U.S. Attorney who brought the case against James Comey, on behalf of Donald Trump, just before the statute of limitations was to time out, admitted that the grand jury never actually voted to approve the felony indictment filed in court against the former FBI Director!

There are a whole lot of reasons why the two felony charges against Comey, related to allegedly lying to Congress back in 2020, would likely be tossed out of court before ever reaching a jury. But today's courtroom revelation by Trump's insurance lawyer, Lindsey Halligan --- tapped as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (despite no prosecutorial experience), specifically to bring charges against Trump's perceived foes like Comey and New York A.G. Letitia James --- was one that few saw coming.

On Monday's show we were joined by Attorney Keith Barber to discuss that day's stunning ruling by a different judge working on a separate element of Comey's pre-trial motions. That judge's ruling was gobsmacking enough, finding a "disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps" in the prosecution's case that might "undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding". Responding to today's arguably even more gobsmacking revelations, Barber writes at Daily Kos: "Folks, on this alone the case must be dismissed. It’s over."

We should find out if he's right about that in fairly short order. U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff ordered the DOJ to respond with an explanation to this morning's admission by Halligan by end of business day today.

THEN... There are signs everywhere that things are quickly turning south for Donald Trump, from the drubbing his party took in elections earlier this month, to a faltering economy, to record-low approval ratings (even from Republicans), and this week's swift Congressional passage of a measure mandating the release of the Epstein Files within 30 days, effectively overcoming Trump's months-long attempted cover-up.

Just last week, top MAGA supporters were blowing their collective stacks after the President's insistence, during a Fox "News" interview regarding H1-B visa rules supported by Big Tech companies and now by Trump, that America doesn't have enough talented people.

All of which has resulted in recent headlines (from before yesterday's Epstein vote!), such as "MAGA's metastasizing mess" (Axios), "Trump faces a splintering GOP --- and rare dissent from his party" (WaPo), "7 signs Trump is losing his groove" (Politico), "Trump’s Grip on Republicans Shows First Signs of Slipping" (WSJ) and "The MAGA Crackup Might Finally Be Here" (NYT).

So is Trump really losing his MAGA base? Is a crackup finally here? Or, at least, getting closer?

We're joined today by former dyed-in-the-wool MAGA member and former GOP operative RICH LOGIS who, after supporting Trump in 2016 and 2020 --- with dozens of "Make America Great Hats" to prove it --- finally pulled himself out of what he now describes as Trump's MAGA cult. He went on to begin a long process of making amends to friends and family, and eventually formed the Leaving MAGA organization to help others do the same.

"One of the really difficult parts for me in my decision to leave MAGA was a recognition that Trump did not in fact care about me, when I thought he did," Logis tells me today, in response to my question about whether he believes we may finally be seeing the movement fade as it turns against itself. He cites the Epstein story as revealing so many flip-flops that his supporters may finally be closing in on an important truth. "With the Epstein story in particular," he says, "what it shows is that there is this burgeoning cognitive dissonance throughout the MAGA community. I think that people in MAGA are starting to ask themselves if Donald Trump has been lying to them for many, many years."

"Our epiphanies happen gradually, then suddenly all at once. I'm seeing that similarly with Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well," he asserts, even as he concedes there is still a long way for many to go. "I think there is still a lot of denial within the MAGA community. Trump's toxic superpower is lying. But I think with the Epstein story in particular, Trump has lied one too many times. I think that, for some in MAGA, they are starting to now stick."

We discuss much more with Logis, including why he believes Trump's Fox "News" interview on H1-B visas blew so many MAGA tops; whether the exodus from MAGA is yet being reflected in the number of folks turning to his Leaving MAGA organization; and how best to help your MAGA friends and loved ones out of the cult of misinformation, disinformation and outrage that has become "a kind of addiction" for so many of them. "The outrage creates dopamine hits. When someone has that kind of an addiction, facts and expertise don't tend to get people out of it."

So, how to deal with those folks over the holidays? He offers several tricks and tips today, along with pointers to Leaving MAGA's new, free, weekly online support group for friends and family members of those in MAGA (sign up here for more info here), and their free e-pamphlet titled Reaching Out as a "how-to guide" with "dos and don'ts" for "people who want to reach out to loved ones and friends in MAGA, but aren’t sure how."

"We don't want people to give up on their MAGA close ones," says Logis. "We are living proof that it is possible for people to change."

