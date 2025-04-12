With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 12/4/2025, 10:21am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration proposes rolling back fuel economy standards, making you pay more for gas; Trump's threats against Venezuela are all about the oil; Youth climate activists sue Utah to stop new fossil fuel development; PLUS: Seed Bombs for SoCal... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

  • November 2025 was the 3rd hottest November on record:

  • Trump Transportation Dept. proposes rolling back fuel economy standards:

  • Trump's threats against Venezuela are likely about oil:

  • Canadian PM Carney approves new tar sands pipeline:
    • Canada Lifts Climate Laws for Alberta Oil Sands, Planning Pipeline (NY Times):
      Prime Minister Mark Carney reached a tentative deal with the province as part of his program to curb the country's economic dependence on the United States.
    • Alberta Energy Regulator stopped enforcing gas flaring limits after government pressure, documents show (CBC):
      Alberta's dismantling of its 20-year-old flaring limit after companies blew through the limit two years in a row, with no objections from the federal government, is an example of the challenges Canada faces in reconciling its environmental commitments with a renewed focus on economic growth...In the lead-up to that decision, the government urged the regulator to take a "softer" tone in its communication with offending companies, taking a "humble and collaborative" approach, previously unreported email records show.

  • European Union to phaseout Russian natural gas by 2027:

  • Youth climate activists sue Utah to stop new fossil fuel development:

  • Southern California teenager launches Seed Bomb Project to restore landscape:

    Article Categories: Utah, Environment, Green News, Natural gas, Coal, Canada, Russia, Oil, Climate change, Venezuela, Transportation, Electric vehicles, European Union, Pollution, Dept. of Transportation