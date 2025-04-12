With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/4/2025, 10:21am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration proposes rolling back fuel economy standards, making you pay more for gas; Trump's threats against Venezuela are all about the oil; Youth climate activists sue Utah to stop new fossil fuel development; PLUS: Seed Bombs for SoCal... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Electricity Should Be Free at Noon, and other ideas for lowering electricity costs; The rapid approach of the 1.5°C global warming threshold since the Paris Agreement; As Countries Set Trade Rules at CITES, Animal and Plant Trafficking Rages On; Trump Dismantles Programs Designed To Cut Electricity Demand ... PLUS: Rare Win for Renewable Energy: Trump DOE Funds Geothermal Network Expansion

... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

November 2025 was the 3rd hottest November on record:

Trump Transportation Dept. proposes rolling back fuel economy standards: