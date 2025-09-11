Now celebrating 16 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 21 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 22nd YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday 'Ass Kicking' Toons THIS WEEK: Democracy Strikes Back ... Bad Messaging ... Dickless America ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's ass-kickin'est toons!...

'We Can See Light at the End of the Tunnel' After Election 2025: 'BradCast' 11/6/25 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

'Green News Report' 11/6/25 w/ Brad & Desi Dems win key climate races in 2025 elections; Climate change raised in SCOTUS tariff arguments; PLUS: Brazil's fight against deforestation is paying climate dividends... Previous GNRs: 11/4/25 - 10/30/25 - Archives...

TEAM BLUE TRIUMPH! Dems Win Everything Everywhere All at Once: 'BradCast' 11/5/25 Guest: John Nichols of 'The Nation' on Election 2025, Mamdani, Trump, Newsom and what it all portends moving forward into 2026...

Repub Thuggery As Americans Vote: 'BradCast' 11/4/25 Dick Cheney dies; Polling place threats in NJ; Trump fires another I.G.; Bondi tries to save James, Comey cases; MD considers redistricting; Judge bars Trump election order...

'Green News Report' 11/4/25 w/ Brad & Desi Humanitarian disaster follows Hurricane Melissa; Extreme rainfall in NYC; Shocking glacial retreat in Antarctica; PLUS: Trump Admin's mob-like tactics scuttle emissions rules for int'l shipping... Previous GNRs: 10/30/25 - 10/28/25 - Archives...

Last Call(s) Before Election Day: 'BradCast' 11/3/25 Also: News headlines, and latest dispatches from the Gerrymandering Wars in VA and OH as we keep our eyes on ALL the electoral prizes...

Sunday 'Close Enough' Toons THIS WEEK: Road Warrior ... SNAP Back? ... Halloween Leftovers ... And The Rest ... In our latest collection of the week's best toons!...

A Pretty Weak 'Strongman': 'BradCast' 10/30/25 Trump now underwater in 12 states he won just last year; Also: A few under-the-radar issues and contests in Tuesday's off-year elections...

'Green News Report' 10/30/25 w/ Brad & Desi Melissa's path of climate-fueled destruction, long-lasting impacts; PLUS: States send out SOS amid federal government shutdown to keep millions of Americans from freezing this winter... Previous GNRs: 10/28/25 - 10/23/25 - Archives...

Proposal for 'First Politically Viable Wealth Tax' Takes Shape in CA: 'BradCast' 10/29 Guest: Harold Meyerson of 'The Prospect'; Also: Trump's ballroom blitz; Hurricane Melissa's long, deadly, climate change-driven tail...

Monster Storm, Endless Wars, Gamed Elections: 'BradCast' 10/28/25 It's all going great! Melissa's landfall; Israel's offensive; Trump's killing spree; DOJ's election interference; Gerrymandering War math; More...

'Green News Report' 10/28/25 Melissa slams Jamaica as strongest storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season; Trump denies disaster funds to states that didn't vote for him; PLUS: Record billion-dollar disasters in U.S...

Let's Play 'Who Wants to Be a U.S. Citizen?'!: 'BradCast' 10/27/25 Our first-ever call-in game show! Also: Melissa looks very bad; Trump cutting SNAP amid shutdown; DoJ interfering in Nov. 4 election?...

Sunday 'Cartoonists Dilemma' Toons THIS WEEK: Metaphoria ... MAGA Dysphoria ... Sh*tdown ... VRA ... Happy Halloween! ... And more! In our latest collection of the week's most unavoidable toons...

Exiled NOAA Scientists Resurrect Critical Disaster Database: 'BradCast' 10/23/25 Guest: Climate scientist Tom Di Liberto, formerly of NOAA, now of Climate Central; Also: VA Dems unveil surprise plan to flip three House seats...