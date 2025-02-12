IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Death toll climbs in Southeast Asia after simultaneous typhoons; U.N. COP30 climate summit ends with sharp divide over phasing out fossil fuels; PLUS: While you were out on holiday, the Trump Administration got busy bringing back dirty air and contaminated water... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Pthalates: How these chemicals went everywhere and threaten our health; BLM Lets Ranchers Renew Grazing Permits With Little Environmental Scrutiny; Regulator Stopped Enforcing Gas Flaring Limits After Alberta Pressure; Exxon Halts Plans For Massive Low-Carbon Hydrogen Facility In Texas; Murdoch Media Wrongly Pinned NJ High Rates on Clean Energy, Says Watchdog... PLUS: Is Trump going after Venezuela's largest oil reserves?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Death toll rises in catastrophic Southeast Asia storms, floods:
- Southeast Asia floods and landslides kill more than 1,000 as climate change turbocharges monsoon season (AP):
Separate weather systems brought torrential, extended rainfall to the entire island of Sri Lanka and large parts of Indonesia's Sumatra, southern Thailand and northern Malaysia last week. Much of the region is currently in its monsoon season but scientists say climate change is producing more extreme rain events, and turbocharging storms across the planet.
- VIDEO: Thailand and Malaysia step up flood rescue efforts (DW News)
- Satellites capture rare three-cyclone storm cluster causing deadly Asia floods (BBC)
- Petro-states block phaseout of fossil fuels at COP30 in Brazil:
- COP30 climate talks end in Brazil without roadmap to phase out fossil fuels (AP):
United Nations climate talks in Brazil reached a subdued agreement Saturday to deliver more money to countries hit hardest by climate change to help them adapt to extreme weather’s wrath. But the agreement doesn’t include an explicit detailed map to phase out fossil fuels or strengthen inadequate emissions cutting plans.
- Backsliding in Belém: Petrostates at COP30 quash fossil fuel and deforestation phaseouts (The Nation):
The COP30 climate summit concluded on Saturday with a disappointing—even infuriating—agreement. In a diplomatic black eye for host country Brazil, what had been promoted as a summit of "truth" and "implementation" delivered little of either...COP30 left the climate fight at a standstill, if not backsliding...Divisions between haves and have-nots were as stark as ever, as was the power of fossil fuel interests. The result was an agreement that does not remotely align with science and leaves millions of people in frontline communities "exposed to the worst impacts and with few options for their survival," said Oxfam Brasil executive director Viviana Santiago.
- VIDEO: COP30 in Brazil fails to secure new pledges to cut fossil fuels (BBC News)
- Compromises, voluntary measures and no mention of fossil fuels: key points from Cop30 deal (Guardian)
- VIDEO: Climate Deal Excludes Fossil Fuel Phaseout as Wealthy Nations Place Burden "On the Backs of the Poor" (Democracy Now)
- "Inviting the Arsonists": Indian Climate Activist Slams Fossil Fuel Lobbyists at U.N. Climate Summit (Democracy Now)
- Some deals struck at COP30 to advance climate progress:
- COP30 Presidency Backs First International Conference on the Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels to Start Developing the Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Roadmap (Fossil Fuel Treaty)
- A New Tropical Forest Fund Will Pay Countries, Locals and Indigenous Tribes to Protect Their Trees (Inside Climate News)
- No roadmap to end deforestation, but Brazil’s COP in the Amazon delivered for forests (Reuters)
- Pay to protect: Brazil pitches new forest fund at COP30 (Phys.org)
- African Forests Have Become a Source of Carbon Emissions (Yale e360)
- Explainer: COP30 host Brazil pushes for progress on big issues (AP):
Dozens of nations --- rich and poor --- banded together in a concerted call to deliver a detailed road map for the world to phase out or transition away from fossil fuels.
- Fossil fuel lobbyists outnumber all Cop30 delegations except Brazil, report says (Guardian)
- World on track to overshoot 1.5C, heading for 2.5C temperature rise:
- New climate pledges do little to correct global warming projection, UN warns (UN News)
- Emissions Gap Report 2025 (UN Environment Programme):
The sixteenth edition of the Emissions Gap Report finds that global warming projections over this century, based on full implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), are now 2.3-2.5°C, while those based on current policies are 2.8°C. This compares to 2.6-2.8°C and 3.1°C in last year's report.
- World's climate plans fall drastically short of action needed, analysis shows (Guardian)
- Paris Agreement has curbed deadly heating, but not by enough (DW News)
- Trump Admin. working overtime to bring back dirty air and dirty water:
- EPA moves to roll back Biden-era particulate limits, signaling a major shift in clean air policy (Utility Dive):
The agency asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn the 2024 "soot standard," citing incomplete scientific analysis and projected compliance costs.
- EPA moves to llimit scope of Clean Water Act to reduce wetlands it covers (AP)
- EPA Cements Delay Of Biden-Era Methane Rule For Oil And Gas (The Hill)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Pthalates: How these chemicals went everywhere and threaten our health (Washington Post)
- Is Trump going after Venezuela's largest oil reserves? (Kenya Times/MSN)
- BLM Lets Ranchers Renew Grazing Permits With Little Environmental Scrutiny (Pro Publica)
- Regulator Stopped Enforcing Gas Flaring Limits After Alberta Pressure: Docs (CBC)
- Exxon Halts Plans For Massive Low-Carbon Hydrogen Facility In Texas (Canary Media)
- Murdoch Media Wrongly Pinned NJ High Rates on Clean Energy, Says Watchdog (Inside Climate News)
- There's a $10 trillion antidote to Trump's climate backlash (Bloomberg)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)