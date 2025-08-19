IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Erin already setting records; Climate change drove record levels of global humidity in 2024, with 2025 breathing down its neck; Deadly rains in Pakistan, deadly Nordic heatwave, both supercharged by human-caused global warming; PLUS: U.N. talks to curb plastic production collapse, with oil-producing nations (like the U.S.) refusing to limit plastic production... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): It's official: NASA is giving up climate science; Trump Admin tightens rules for renewable energy tax credits; Japan's rice harvest suffers under summer's brutal heat; China develops lithium battery twice as powerful as Tesla's advanced cell; Trump admin redacts entire Empire Wind study; Prominent Texas breeder charged as 'ghost deer' investigation grows... PLUS: The smoldering, noxious waste dump next door... and much, MUCH more!
- Hurricane Erin breaks records for explosive, rapid intensification:
- Live updates: Hurricane Erin starts rough slog up US East Coast (USA Today)
- Erin vaults from tropical storm to Category 5 hurricane in just 25 hours (Yale Climate Communications)
- Hurricane Erin expected to produce deadly rip currents along US East Coast: 'This is not the week to swim in the ocean' (The Cool Down)
- How Hurricane Erin Made History Without Even Making Landfall (Gizmodo)
- Extraordinary Erin expands its reach over the northwest Atlantic (Yale Climate Communications)
- Hundreds killed in Pakistan cloudburst floods:
- VIDEO: 'The water had no mercy': Hundreds killed as floods ravage north Pakistan (BBC)
- Over 150 people are still missing after devastating flooding in northwest Pakistan (AP)
- Deadly record heat wave in Nordic countries fueld by climate change:
- ‘No country is safe’: deadly Nordic heatwave supercharged by climate crisis, scientists say (Guardian):
Historically cool nations saw hospitals overheating and surge in drownings, wildfires and toxic algal blooms...Global heating, caused by the burning of fossil fuels, made the heatwave at least 10 times more likely and 2C hotter, the scientists said. Some of the weather data and climate models used in their analysis indicated the heatwave would have been impossible without human-caused climate breakdown....“Even relatively cold Scandinavian countries are facing dangerous heatwaves today with 1.3C of warming – no country is safe from climate change."
- Intense two-week heatwave in Fennoscandia hotter and more likely due to climate change (World Weather Attribution)
- Climate change drove record humidity globally in 2024:
- Global humidity reached record levels in 2024, says latest climate report (UK Met Office)
- Record humidity across the world in 2024 as experts warn of rising health risk (Independent)
- International "State of the Climate" report confirms record-high greenhouse gases, global temperatures, global sea level, and ocean heat in 2024 (American Meteorological Society)
- Climate change driving record humid heat in 2025:
- How surging summer humidity is making nights hotter (Washington Post):
Heat requires the body to pump more blood and raises blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes, said Kathryn Conlon, an associate professor at the University of California at Davis who studies the health effects of heat. That means overnight heat only adds to stress on the body, she said. Research has tied hot overnight temperatures to elevated mortality rates and to sleep interruptions that can raise risks of immune system dysfunction, cardiovascular problems and depression.
- U.N. plastic pollution treaty talks collapse, with no path forward:
- Plastic Pollution Talks Collapse as Oil States Oppose Tough Treaty (NY Times):
Countries failed to bridge wide gaps on whether the world should limit plastic manufacturing and restrict the use of harmful plastic chemicals.
- Global plastics treaty talks in Geneva end in ‘abject failure’ (Euractiv):
French minister says ‘short-term financial interests’ killed latest effort to tackle global plastics pollution.... “A handful of countries, guided by short-term financial interests rather than the health of their populations (…) blocked the adoption of an ambitious treaty against plastic pollution”, [Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France's ecological transition minister] told delegates during the closing meeting of the negotiations in Switzerland.
- Plastics treaty talks collapse without a deal after “chaotic” negotiations (Climate Home News)
- Plastic pollution treaty talks adjourn, but countries want to ‘remain at the table’: UNEP chief (United Nations)
- VIDEO: UNEP Executive director Inger Andersen on failure of Plastic Pollution Talks (United Nations)
- New draft of global plastic pollution treaty wouldn’t limit plastic production (AP)
- Countries deadlocked on plastic production and chemicals as talks on a global treaty draw to a close (AP)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
- It's official: NASA is giving up climate science (Futurism)
- Trump Admin tightens rules for renewable energy tax credits (E&E News)
- Japan's rice harvest suffers under summer's brutal heat (This Is Not Cool)
- Businesses face ‘chaos’ as EPA aims to repeal its authority over climate pollution (NPR)
- China develops lithium battery twice as powerful as Tesla’s advanced cell (The Independent)
- Climate’s Bite into Home Ownership (This Is Not Cool)
- Texas judge removes endangered species protections from Lesser Prairie Chicken (E&E News)
- Trump admin redacts entire Empire Wind study (E&E News)
- Feds won't confirm safety findings on Mountain Valley Pipeline (E&E News)
- Trump’s mineral megadeal is bypassing US laws (E&E News),/li>
- Republicans look to make a U-turn on federal commitment to electric vehicles for the Postal Service (AP)
- The smoldering, noxious waste dump next door (Inside Climate News)
- Restoring marshes, dunes, reefs to protect against rising seas, storm surges (AP)
- Prominent Texas breeder charged as 'ghost deer' investigation grown (Public Domain)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- 10 Ways to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer (Bloomberg, no paywall)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)