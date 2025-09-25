IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump spews blizzard of misinformation on climate and renewable energy at the United Nations; Federal electric vehicle tax credits expire October 1st; Federal judge lifts Trump's halt of nearly-complete offshore wind farm; PLUS: China announces its first-ever emissions reduction target... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to track the super polluters next door; DOE to pull back $13 billion from clean energy projects; Trump’s UN speech makes it clear: the world can no longer look to the US for strong leadership; White House to agencies: Prepare mass firing plans for a potential shutdown; As Texas flooded, key staff say FEMA’s leader could not be reached; Researchers make concerning discovery about factor linked to Alzheimer's disease: 'I'm still really surprised by it'... PLUS: Solar tax credits are ending (Dec. 31). Here’s why that could be good for solar... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Oil spill causes traffic jam near UN as leaders meet for climate talks:
- Trump denounces climate science and renewables at UNGA:
- In front of drowning nations, Trump calls climate change a ‘con job.’ Here are the facts and context (AP):
Trump has long been a critic of climate science and polices aimed at helping the world transition to green energies like wind and solar. His speech Tuesday, however, was one of his most expansive to date. It included false statements and making connections between things that are not connected.
- Trump delivers dumbest climate speech of all time (plus a fact check) (Heated.World):
Mostly, Trump just regurgitated the same, tired, easily-debunked talking points he and the oil industry have been repeating for twenty years. It was so unoriginal it was actually kind of funny—in a sad, pathetic way.
- ‘Con,’ ‘scam,’ ‘hoax’: Trump’s UN speech on climate (E&E News)
- .Trump urges the world to abandon climate fight (E&E News):
Trump made clear his administration would actively seek to undermine international efforts to tackle climate change.
- VIDEO, transcript: Trump Speaks at U.N. (Rev)
- UNGA: Sec.-General Guterres warns time is running out
- ‘Science demands action’: world leaders and UN push climate agenda forward despite Trump’s attacks (Guardian)
- At climate summit, UN chief urges countries to go “much further, much faster” on NDCs (Climate Home News)
- UN chief warns 1.5C warming goal at risk of 'collapsing' (AFP)
- World, business leaders hope to keep momentum in fight against climate change despite US (AP)
- At Global Climate Summit This Week, U.S. Isolation Was on Full Display (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Remarks by António Guterres (UN Secretary-General) at the Climate Summit 2025 (United Nations)
- China commits to first-ever emissions reduction target:
- VIDEO: China, for First Time, Vows to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions (NY Times):
"Green and low carbon transition is the trend of our time." In an apparent reference to the United States, Mr. Xi added, "Some countries are against it."
- China commits to cutting up to 10% of its climate pollution, short of the goal other countries sought of it (CNN):
The goal, announced in a pre-recorded video by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a UN General Assembly climate meeting, falls far short of the 30% cuts the Biden administration had been pressing for. But China’s growth in renewable energy manufacturing and domestic deployment mean that it may overachieve — which it has done on previous goals.
- China, world’s largest carbon polluting nation, announces new climate goal to cut emissions (AP)
- Energy experts warn Trump/GOP retreat creates vaccuum China is filling:
- The U.S. Is Forfeiting the Clean-Energy Race to China (Wall St. Journal, no paywall):
The company’s U-turn underscores a new reality: America has given up its effort to challenge China in the renewable-energy industries that increasingly power the global economy...Countries across the world "are going to be even more reliant on Chinese technology to power their economies, to make the cars they drive," said Wally Adeyemo, who was deputy Treasury secretary under President Joe Biden. "It creates real chokepoints for China."
- Bloomberg
- China asserts green energy leadership, as Trump dismisses climate ‘con job’ (Washington Post)
- Senate Dems blame Trump Assault on clean energy for high electricity prices (Inside Climate News)
- Federal EV tax credits expire Oct. 1, thanks to Trump/Republicans:
- VIDEO: Car buyers rush to capitalize on federal EV tax credits ahead of expiration next week (CBS News)
- Car buyers clamor for EVs as the clock ticks down to get the federal tax credit (Detroit Free Press)
- Judge greenlights restart of construction at Revolution Wind:
- Judge says work on wind farm off Rhode Island can proceed, for now (NY Times)
- Revolution Wind’s stop-work order has been lifted. What happens next? (Canary Media)
- Revolution Wind slams Interior as costs soar for frozen project (E&E News)
- Trump admin tries to sink Maryland’s first offshore wind project (Canary Media)
