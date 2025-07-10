IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Massive oil refinery fire in Southern California set to spike gasoline prices; FEMA halts $300 million in emergency preparedness grants to states; PLUS: Trump Administration blocks billions in transit and clean energy funding to blue states... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How shutdown gridlock could impede disaster preparedness; How Big Agriculture got its way in the latest MAHA report; Fracking waste in a landfill again poses a pollution problem in PA; Rising sea levels threaten over 100m buildings. Where does Europe stand?; Climate change is disrupting global wind speeds, impacting planetary health... PLUS: MAGA or Markets? Who will win the war on solar?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Massive oil refinery fire in SoCal likely to spike gasoline prices:
- Chevron’s El Segundo refinery has a history of safety and environmental violations (LA Times):
"The Trump administration has defunded the Chemical Safety board, and the federal government is shut down right now," said Joe Lyou, a resident of nearby Hawthorne and president of the Coalition for Clean Air, a statewide nonprofit. "So there is a very good possibility we are never going to know what really caused this, because the experts in figuring this stuff out are no longer there to do that."
- VIDEO: Cause of massive Chevron refinery fire in California still unknown (KTLA-Los Angeles)
- VIDEO: Massive Fire Sparks Explosions at Chevron Refinery in California (NBC News)
- Louisiana: Trump EPA didn't send cleanup crews until scolded into doing so:
- Explosion Left a Black Town Contaminated. Politics Are Stunting the Cleanup. (Capital B):
Over the past week, federal cleanup crews and state regulators have scrambled to deploy booms and barriers along the river to contain the oily goop. The hive of urgent activity was partially inspired by Gov. Jeff Landry’s public scolding of the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Sept. 28. The Republican leader called out the EPA for slow progress and demanded faster action. For over a month, residents in Roseland, Louisiana, have made the same calls with little to show for it.
- Trump FEMA withholding $300 million in disaster preparation grants:
- FEMA Withholds $300 Million in Grants Until States Account for Deportations (NY Times):
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is withholding more than $300 million in emergency preparedness grants from states until they can prove that their population estimates, used to calculate award amounts, do not include people who have been deported from the United States.
- Trump can't condition disaster grants on immigration policy, judge rules (The Hill)
- Trump White House cancels USGS climate adaptation grants:
- Trump officials shut off funding for climate adaptation centers (Washington Post):
A third of the nation’s offices that do this work — known as the U.S. Geological Survey’s Climate Adaptation Science Centers — are expected to drastically wind down and possibly close after Tuesday because of a lack of funds, according to employees and an announcement by one of the closing centers.
- Trump White House canceled $2 billion transit funds for Chicago:
- Trump pauses $2.1B for Chicago infrastructure projects, leveraging shutdown to pressure Democrats (AP):
The administration is pausing a planned extension of the Red Line L train to “ensure funding is not flowing via race-based contracting,” budget director Russ Vought wrote on social media. The move throws immediate uncertainty into a project that had promised to connect some of the region’s most disadvantaged and predominantly Black neighborhoods.
- Trump Administration cancels $8 billion in green projects in 16 'blue' states:
- White House To Slash $8B In Funding For Blue States (E&E News):
White House budget director Russ Vought on Wednesday said the Trump administration will cancel almost $8 billion in federal funding for green projects, directly targeting 16 states that did not vote for President Donald Trump in the presidential election.
- Trump administration cancels nearly $8 billion in climate funding to blue states: Vought (CNBC)
- VIDEO: Sen. Bernie Sanders excoriates Trump Admin's illegal impoundment of federal clean energy funding (Chris Hayes/Bluesky)
