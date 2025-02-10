IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: After Republicans shut down the federal government, Trump pulls funding for New York infrastructure projects; Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth denies 40 years of Defense Dept. climate threat assessments; Remembering renowned conservationist Jane Goodall; PLUS: Pope Leo XIV rebukes climate science deniers for contributing to the destruction of Creation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Despite Trump efforts to suppress it, climate science is alive and well online; National parks open with limited staff, oil and gas permitting continues apace in government shutdown; Judge orders Trump administration to preserve $233M in FEMA grants it attempted to pull from blue states; An explosion left a black town contaminated. Politics are stunting the cleanup; Ford, GM will extend $7500 credit on EVs, hearing China’s footsteps... PLUS: Wright Is Wrong: On key facts related to Texas, the Secretary of Energy is either purposefully misleading or misinformed... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Renowned conservationist Jane Goodall dies at 91:
- Jane Goodall, iconic wildlife conservationist, has died at age 91 (UAA Today)
- VIDEO: Jane Goodall On Voting To Save The Planet, And Why Male Politicians Are Like Chimpanzees (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
- VIDEO: "You've Got to Reach the Heart" - Jane Goodall on Climate Messaging (Forbes/YouTube)
- Congressional Republicans shut down the federal government:
- Trump administration cancels nearly $8 billion in climate funding to blue states: Vought (CNBC)
- Uncertainty Lingers Over US National Parks As Government Shutdown Looms (Guardian)
- US Government Shutdown Curtails Key Weather and Climate Programs (Bloomberg)
- National Flood Insurance Program is set to expire Tuesday, halting new policies and some home loans (AP)
- Shutdown Threat Looms, But Not For FEMA and NOAA (Politico)
- Shutdown Could Leave Federal Flood Insurance Out To Dry (The Hill)
- Shutdown Threatens To Delay Zeldin's Climate Rule Rollback (E&E News)
- Government Shutdown Threatens Further Destruction of Environment and Science Agencies, Advocates Warn (Inside Climate News)
- What happens if a hurricane makes landfall while the government is shut down (CNN)
- Trump Admin. pulls funding for New York infrastructure projects, security grants:
- Trump to withhold billions of dollars from Gateway tunnel and Second Ave. subway projects (Politico)
- VIDEO: JD Vance doesn't dispute Trump withholding federal funding is intended to punish Congressional leaders Schumer, Jeffries (Aaron Rupar/Bluesky)
- Judge temporarily blocks DHS from cutting $33M in MTA anti-terrorism funds, NY AG says (Gothamist)
- NY sues to restore anti-terrorism funds blocked by Trump (WINS Radio)
- Trump can't condition disaster grants on immigration policy, judge rules (The Hill)
- SecDef. Pete Hegseth denies 40 years of Defense Dept. climate threat assessments:
- 'I traveled 8K miles to hear this?' Retired general rips into Hegseth's 'canned' speech (Raw Story)
- VIDEO: Pete Hegseth lectures US military leaders (Aaron Rupar/Bluesky)
- Climate Change as a "Threat Multiplier": History, Uses and Future of the Concept [PDF] (Center for Climate and Security)
- The surprising climate vulnerabilities of the world’s largest naval base (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate Change, Water, the Environment and National Security: An Annotated History of U.S. Defense, Intelligence, and Security Assessments (Peter Gleick)
- The US Military on the Front Lines of Rising Seas (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Pope Leo XIV rebukes climate science deniers contributing to the destruction of Creation:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Despite Trump efforts to suppress it, climate science is alive and well online (Inside Climate News)
- National parks open with limited staff, oil and gas permitting continues apace in government shutdown (Pro Publica)
- Judge orders Trump administration to preserve $233M in FEMA grants it attempted to pull from blue states (Politico)
- Wright Is Wrong: On key facts related to Texas, the Secretary of Energy is either purposefully misleading or misinformed (Doug Lewin)
- An explosion left a black town contaminated. Politics are stunting the cleanup (Capital B)
- Ford, GM will extend $7500 credit on EVs. Hearing China’s footsteps (This Is Not Cool)
- Can a new fund give tropical forests a future? (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- Trump Administration moves to relax rules on climate super-pollutants (NY Times, no paywall)
- National Academy of Sciences rebuffs Trump EPA's effort to undo regulations fighting climate change (AP)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- 10 Ways to Keep Your Home Cool This Summer (Bloomberg, no paywall)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)