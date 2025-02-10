With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: After Republicans shut down the federal government, Trump pulls funding for New York infrastructure projects; Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth denies 40 years of Defense Dept. climate threat assessments; Remembering renowned conservationist Jane Goodall; PLUS: Pope Leo XIV rebukes climate science deniers for contributing to the destruction of Creation... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Despite Trump efforts to suppress it, climate science is alive and well online; National parks open with limited staff, oil and gas permitting continues apace in government shutdown; Judge orders Trump administration to preserve $233M in FEMA grants it attempted to pull from blue states; An explosion left a black town contaminated. Politics are stunting the cleanup; Ford, GM will extend $7500 credit on EVs, hearing China’s footsteps... PLUS: Wright Is Wrong: On key facts related to Texas, the Secretary of Energy is either purposefully misleading or misinformed... and much, MUCH more! ...

