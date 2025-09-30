IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane season wakes up, as National Weather Service struggles with staffing amid Trump layoffs; Trump Administration unveils plans for taxpayers to bail out Big Coal; PLUS: Energy Department orders staffers: 'Don't say climate change'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump is doing everything he can to raise your energy bills; Hurricanes swerve: Disaster response might avoid a stress test; 'Ludicrous': Bureau of Land Management to sell off federal coal reserve leases in Wyoming; UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves amid biodiversity challenges and climate change; Indigenous land defender killed as Ecuador cracks down on activists... PLUS: World ocean acidity crosses critical threshold for marine life: study... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Humberto and Imelda to bring flooding rains to East Coast:
- Tropical Storm Imelda drenches the Bahamas (Yale Climate Connections)
- 2 killed in Cuba as Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto threaten Bahamas and Bermuda (AP)
- Hurricane Humberto Explodes Into Category 5 Monster, Threatens US Coastal Swells (Tampa Free Press)
- VIDEO: NC Gov. Josh Stein holds press conference on weekend shooting, pending tropical impacts (13 News Charleston)
- Gov. Josh Stein Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hazardous Weather (Gov. Josh Stein)
- North Carolina victims of Hurricane Helene still waiting for FEMA housing aid:
- Arduous and Unequal: The Fight to Get FEMA Housing Assistance After Helene (Pro Publica):
"Disasters pull back the curtain on inequity," Labowitz said. "It's a vicious combination of things that make it so much harder for people without a lot of money to get what they need from FEMA." She pointed to FEMA inspectors who undervalue damage to more modest homes, FEMA’s onerous documentation requirements and a "brutal and discouraging" appeals process.
- GOP senator rails on Trump’s DHS over slow pace of hurricane relief and vows to stall nominees (CNN)
- Helene Cleanup On North Carolina’s Rivers And Streams Seems Never-Ending (AP)
- National Weather Service struggling amid Trump layoffs, budget cuts
- National Weather Service at ‘breaking point’ as storm approaches (Washington Post):
So far, exhausted employees have maintained weather monitoring and forecasting almost without interruption, staff said. But many are wondering how much longer they can keep it up. If the government shuts down next week when funding runs out, many employees could also find themselves working without pay, at least temporarily.
- What happens if a hurricane makes landfall while the government is shut down (CNN):
Weather forecasters at NOAA and disaster response specialists at FEMA are planning to keep working during the shutdown --- as has been the case in previous shutdowns --- but a lapse in government funding is still likely to disrupt storm preparedness and response efforts for hurricanes and other disasters, experts told CNN. Both NOAA and FEMA are entering the shutdown in weakened states, having shed experienced staff since the start of the Trump administration.
- Trump Administration announces new $625 million taxpayer bailout for Big Coal:
- 'Mine, Baby, Mine': Trump Officials Offer $625 Million to Rescue Coal (NY Times):
The Trump administration on Monday outlined a coordinated plan to revive the mining and burning of coal, the largest contributor to climate change worldwide...While coal plants once generated nearly half of America’s electricity, they produced just 16 percent last year.
- Trump EPA eyes looser environmental restrictions to boost coal (The Hill)
- Trump is handing out public land and millions of dollars to revive big coal, sending advocates reeling (CNN):
While the Trump administration wages war against clean energy, it is now vowing to lease millions of acres of public lands at a discount and spend hundreds of millions of dollars to prop up the most polluting source of electricity: coal. This comes as the administration has restricted new solar and wind farms on federal lands, and decried subsidies provided to these two renewable energy sources.
- DOE announces $625M for ‘beautiful, clean coal’ and gas (Utility Dive)
- Trump administration opens more land for coal mining, offers $625 million to boost coal plants (LA times/MSN):
"By reducing the royalty rate for coal, increasing coal acres available for leasing and unlocking critical minerals from mine waste, we are strengthening our economy, protecting national security and ensuring that communities from Montana to Alabama benefit from good-paying jobs," Burgum said.
- Energy Dept. tells staffers, 'don't say climate change':
- Energy Dept. adds 'climate change' and 'emissions' to banned words list (Politico):
The Energy Department has added "climate change," "green" and "decarbonization" to its growing "list of words to avoid" at its Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, according to an email issued Friday and obtained by POLITICO. The words on the DOE list are at the heart of EERE’s mission.
- Energy Department Adds "Climate" to Forbidden Words (This Is Not Cool):
Energy Secretary Chris Wright...takes a back seat to no one for ideological dishonesty and idiocy.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
