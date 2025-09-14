Now celebrating 16 YEARS of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, September 14, 2025

Sunday 'False Narrative' Toons THIS WEEK: It's the Guns, Stupid ... Draw Your Own Conclusions on Epstein ... And more! In our latest collection of the week's best toons...

SCOTUS Suspension of 4th Amendment Rights Poses Ominous Threat to Constitutional Republic Is a similar ruling on Trump's military invasion of U.S. cities far behind?...

'Dark Moment for America': 'BradCast' 9/11/25 As Trump's economy falters, he and supporters declare 'WAR' on 'the radical Left' in response to the unsolved killing of rightwing activist Kirk...

'Green News Report' 9/11/25 w/ Brad & Desi Admin takes war on wind and solar on the road; Amazon rainforest deforestation; PLUS: Developing nations moving from expensive fossil fuels to cheap Chinese solar... Previous GNRs: 9/9/25 - 9/4/25 - Archives...

Kirk Assassinated in UT; Govt Shutdown Battle Takes Shape in D.C.: 'BradCast' 9/10/25 Guest: David Dayen of 'The Prospect'; Also: High School shooting in CO; Russian drones in Poland; Dem wins U.S. House Special in VA...

Despite Another Voting Co. Lawsuit, Fox Ready to Shout Fake 'Fraud' Yet Again: 'BradCast' 9/9/25 Guest: Matt Gertz; Also: MO advances rigged House map, scheme to block ballot measures...

Trump Readies Wars on Venezuela and Chicago: 'BradCast' 9/8/25 Those Epstein Files must be REALLY bad for him; Also: Callers ring in...

Sunday 'Big Ball Room' Toons THIS WEEK: War is Peace ... Welcome Back, Epstein Files ... Vaccinatin' Rhythm ... and more, in our latest collection of the week's ballsiest toons...

RFK Jr.'s War on the Science of Public Health: 'BradCast' 9/4/25 Guest: Dr. Tyler Evans, infectious disease and public health expert; Also: Trump escalates his (and fossil fuel industry's) War on Climate Science...

'Green News Report' 9/4/25 w/ Brad & Desi CA wildfires destroy historic mining town; Deadly landslide in Sudan; Climate scientists rip DoE denial report; PLUS Trump escalates war on clean, cheap, renewable wind energy... Previous GNRs: 9/2/25 - 8/21/25 - Archives...

Trump's 'Cook'ed-Up Mortgage Fraud Claims: 'BradCast' 9/3/25 Guest: Michael Hiltzik, Pulitzer Prize-winning journo; Also: Huge Dem wins in FL special elections; Trump losing case after case; Local Denver anchor: 'It's authoritarianism'...

While We Were Out: 'BradCast' 9/2/25 We're back! With (almost) everything we missed (and/or wish we had) over the past week during our end-of-Summer break!...

'Green News Report' 9/2/25 Border Security offcials arrests wildfire crew-members battling blaze in WA; 'Alligator Alcatraz' ordered shut for violating Everglades enviro laws; PLUS: 'Insane' Trump shuts down wind projects...

Sunday 'Shots and Prayers' Toons THIS WEEK: 2nd Amend. Frontliners ... CDSee Ya ... And Everything Else That Ails Us ... in our latest collection of the week's best toons...

Cynical Hypocrisy Behind Right-Wing Oppo-sition To CA's 'Election Rigging Response Act' Ernest Canning on Republican demands for 'fair maps'...but only in Dem-controlled states...