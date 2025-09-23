IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Historic U.N. treaty protecting the High Seas comes into force; Coral reefs won't survive a warming planet, study warns; PLUS: The Trump Energy Department's climate science deniers group has been disbanded... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): UN chief warns 1.5C warming goal at risk of 'collapsing'; Judge says work on wind farm off Rhode Island can proceed, for now; Defense Department delays cleanup of 'forever chemicals' nationwide; PA governor threatens to pull the state out of the region's power grid; National parks remove signs about climate, slavery and Japanese detention; FOIA records reveal EPA leaders' frequent meetings with industry lobbyists; Communities around the world find plastic pellets in their local waterways... PLUS: The people behind America’s disaster recovery... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Atlantic coral reefs likely won't survive a warming planet:
- Warming oceans threatens key phytoplankton species:
- EPA halts publication of scientific research studies:
- EPA tells some scientists to stop publishing studies, employees say (MSN/Washington Post)
- Trump DOE quietly dissolves its Climate [Science Denier] Working Group:
- UN Treaty of the High Seas ratified, comes into force in January:
- Hard-Fought Treaty to Protect Ocean Life Clears a Final Hurdle (NY Times):
The global High Seas Treaty, decades in the making, will become international law. It aims to create vast maritime conservation areas.
- UN treaty to protect oceans to take effect after crossing ratification threshold (France 24)
- VIDEO: UN High Seas Treaty, ratified by 60 countries, to take effect in early 2026 (France 24)
