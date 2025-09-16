With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/16/2025, 10:37am PT





(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: It's not your imagination --- summers really are getting hotter and lasting longer into fall; U.S. taxpayers will pay billions in new fossil fuel subsidies under Republicans' big budget bill; PLUS: Renewable energy investment is surging globally --- just not in the U.S... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans; Charlie Kirk's climate denial tracked with his racism; A steady ocean pattern just failed for the first time ever observed; EPA proposal puts US gas exporters in a bind; US energy chief tells BBC nuclear fusion will soon power the world; GOP plan on pesticides faces revolt from MAHA moms; Wind and solar power over one-third of Brazil's electricity for first time

... PLUS: Forget climate. Make electricity bills the issue... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...