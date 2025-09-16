IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: It's not your imagination --- summers really are getting hotter and lasting longer into fall; U.S. taxpayers will pay billions in new fossil fuel subsidies under Republicans' big budget bill; PLUS: Renewable energy investment is surging globally --- just not in the U.S... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans; Charlie Kirk's climate denial tracked with his racism; A steady ocean pattern just failed for the first time ever observed; EPA proposal puts US gas exporters in a bind; US energy chief tells BBC nuclear fusion will soon power the world; GOP plan on pesticides faces revolt from MAHA moms; Wind and solar power over one-third of Brazil's electricity for first time
... PLUS: Forget climate. Make electricity bills the issue... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Summers are getting hotter and lasting longer into fal:
- VIDEO: Lingering Summer Heat (Climate Central):
Lingering summer heat can extend heat-related health risks and seasonal allergies, keep air conditioners running longer, lengthen mosquito seasons, and prolong wildfire seasons and smoke exposure.
- Still dealing with summertime heat in early autumn (Yahoo News)
- It's not just you: Summer is sticking around longer (Axios)
- Summer heat is lingering as we head into Fall (WTLX-Columbia SC):
The extended warmth can impact everything from health and safety to energy costs and the environment. Public health: More heat days mean higher risks for heat-related illnesses, especially in cities and among vulnerable groups. Energy use: Air conditioning may stay on longer, raising utility bills and greenhouse gas emissions...
- Study ties indvidual fossil fuel companies to all heat waves since 2000:
- Heatwaves linked to carbon emissions from specific companies (Nature):
Nearly one-quarter of heatwaves would have been 'virtually impossible' without global warming - and can be attributed to the emissions of individual energy producers..."I cannot as a scientist assign legal responsibilities for these events," says lead author Yann Quilcaille, a climate researcher at the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland. "What I can say is that each one of these carbon majors is contributing to heatwaves, making them more intense and also making them more likely."
- Study links more frequent and severe heat waves to pollution from major fossil fuel producers 9AP)
- Scientists trace heat waves back to individual fossil fuel companies, with potentially sweeping courtroom implications (CNN)
- Study links more frequent and severe heat waves to pollution from major fossil fuel producers (AP)
- Systematic attribution of heatwaves to the emissions of carbon majors (Nature)
- Taxpayers to give fossil fuel industry billions more in new subsidies in Trump's big budget bill:
- Paying for Climate Chaos: U.S. Federal Subsidies for Fossil Fuel Production (Oil Change International):
"Paying for Climate Chaos" reveals the staggering scope of federal government subsidies for fossil fuel production. While working families struggle with the rising cost of housing, groceries, and utilities, the report finds that the federal government currently hands the fossil fuel industry an estimated $34.8 billion annually, further enriching Big Oil and Gas CEOs, shareholders, and investors.
- Fossil-fuel firms receive US subsidies worth $31 billion each year, study finds (Guardian)
- Taxpayers Will Pay Billions in New Fossil Fuel Subsidies Thanks to Megabill (Wired):
The Trump administration has already added nearly $40 billion in new federal subsidies for oil, gas, and coal in 2025, a report released Tuesday finds, sending an additional $4 billion out the door each year for fossil fuels over the next decade. That new amount, created with the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act this summer, adds to $30.8 billion a year in preexisting subsidies for the fossil fuel industry. The report finds that the amount of public money the US will now spend on domestic fossil fuels stands at least $34.8 billion a year.
- U.S. Spending Bill to Grant $40 Billion in Fossil Fuel Subsidies (Yale Environment 360)
- Big Oil Spent $445 Million to Influence 2024 Elections (Truthout)
- Chart: Trump's 'big beautiful bill' blows US emissions goal by 7bn tonnes (Carbon Brief, 7/4/2025)
- Trump has cancelled nearly $19 billion in clean energy projects:
- Trump's War on Energy, and Markets (This Is Not Cool):
Trump's campaign against clean energy has killed $18.6 billion in clean energy projects within the last year, according to the Atlas Public Policy Center's Clean Energy Tracker.
- China dominates THE globe on clean energy, US renewables grow in spite of Trump:
- 'There is only one player': why China is becoming a world leader in green energy (Guardian)
- LA Times, 24%
- California just debunked a big myth about renewable energy (Grist)
- In California, solar generation could finally surpass gas this year (Canary Media, 4/15/2025)
- Bill McKibben on China's world-leading green investment, and Sun Day rallies on 9/21:
- VIDEO: "Here Comes the Sun": Bill McKibben on Renewable Energy, "Sun Day" & the "Last Chance" for Climate (Democracy Now!):
It's pretty easy, I think, to explain the success of renewable energy, which is good news for almost everyone on the planet, except the people who own oil wells and coal mines. And for them, it's an existential threat...[O]nce you've built the solar panels, the sun delivers the energy for free every morning when it rises above the horizon. There's no way to hoard it or hold it in reserve. The same charismatic object in our galaxy that brings us light and warmth and, via photosynthesis, our food is now willing to provide us with all the power we could ever want. That's the kind of moment that changes civilization, as thoroughly as learning to harness the combustion of fossil fuel changed civilization.
- Sun Day, Day of Action: Rise up for a sun-powered planet (Sun Day)
- Trump Admin. proposes rescinding iconic 'Roadless Rule' (again), comment ends 9/18:
- 45 Million Acres of Public Land at Risk: Here's How to Weigh In (Gear Junkie):
The rule was designed to address the growing costs of maintaining 386,000 miles of existing national forest roads while protecting habitat and clean water...Conservation organizations immediately raised concerns about the decision. Trout Unlimited noted that 70% of roadless areas hold native trout or salmon. The group warned that rolling back protections could threaten clean water, fish habitat, and hunting opportunities.
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
- DEADLINE Sept. 19 --- Submit a public comment: Special Areas; Roadless Area Conservation; National Forest System Lands (Regulations.gov)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding' closes 9/22: Make your voice heard:
- DEADLINE Sept. 22 --- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
