Follow @GreenNewsReport...









IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration is taking its War on Wind and Solar on the road; Deforestation is a major driver behind the decline of rainfall in the Amazon rainforest; Developing countries shifting from fossil fuels thanks to cheap Chinese solar; PLUS: August 2025 was third hottest August on record globally... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Fossil-fuel firms receive US subsidies worth $31 billion each year, study finds; Study links more frequent and severe heat waves to pollution from major fossil fuel producers; Warming seas threaten key phytoplankton that fuels the food web; Trump administration dissolves group that authored controversial report sowing doubt in the severity of climate change; Plastic recycling is mostly fictional. Trump's EPA approves... PLUS: California's first solar-covered canal is now fully online...

