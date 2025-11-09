IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration is taking its War on Wind and Solar on the road; Deforestation is a major driver behind the decline of rainfall in the Amazon rainforest; Developing countries shifting from fossil fuels thanks to cheap Chinese solar; PLUS: August 2025 was third hottest August on record globally... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
Link:
Embed:
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Fossil-fuel firms receive US subsidies worth $31 billion each year, study finds; Study links more frequent and severe heat waves to pollution from major fossil fuel producers; Warming seas threaten key phytoplankton that fuels the food web; Trump administration dissolves group that authored controversial report sowing doubt in the severity of climate change; Plastic recycling is mostly fictional. Trump’s EPA approves... PLUS: California’s first solar-covered canal is now fully online... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- August 2025 was the third hottest August globally:
- It's September, and wildfires still raging across Western US and Canada:
- Grove of giant sequoia trees burns in California’s Sierra National Forest (AP)
- Crews scramble to contain B.C. wildfires, new evacuation orders issued (Global News)
- Firefighters Race to Save a Treasured Sequoia Grove in California (NY Times):
Giant sequoias can live for thousands of years, but wildfires have killed staggering numbers of the trees in recent years.
- Firefighters Race to Preserve Ancient Sequoia Grove at Risk From 55,000-Acre Blaze (KQED-San Francisco)
- Garnet fire burns into grove of giant sequoias; several behemoths are in flames (LA Times)
- McKinley Grove giant sequoia trees appear to be OK after Garnet Fire, officials say (CBS News)
- US Forest Service finally reverses ban on protective masks for federal firefighters:
- U.S. Wildfire Fighters to Mask Up After Decades-Long Ban on Smoke Protections (NYTimes):
The Forest Service is reversing course as it faces growing pressure over workers falling ill with cancer and lung disease. The move is part of a flurry of changes to aid firefighters...The shift comes after a series of articles in The New York Times documented a growing occupational health crisis among wildfire crews. As climate change makes fire season longer and more intense, firefighters are spending more time in smoke. Many are developing cancer or lung disease at young ages, and some are dying.
- Why firefighters are facing toxic smoke with little to no protection (PBS NewsHour):
[A[ny other kind of firefighter, it would be unthinkable that they would go into a burning building without that mask and compressed air tank that we all know so well...We also talk to people who spent years at the agency, and they say that if the Forest Service were to allow firefighters to wear masks, it would mean admitting that smoke is dangerous. And that could cause a huge rethinking of the whole way the agency works right now.It could be very expensive. They could have to take lots of other steps to protect these guys from smoke exposure and ultimately hire more crews and spend more money.
- Deforestation driving the decline in rainfall in the Amazon rainforest:
- How climate change and deforestation interact in the transformation of the Amazon rainforest (Nature Communications)
- Scientists May Have Identified a Culprit Behind Declining Amazon Rains (gift link, NY Times):
For decades, the dry season in the Amazon rainforest has been getting drier. A new study, published on Tuesday, found that about 75 percent of the decrease in rainfall is directly linked to deforestation. The study, in Nature Communications, also found that tree loss was partly responsible for increased heat across the Amazon.
- Deforestation reduces rainfall by 74% and increases temperatures by 16% in Amazon during dry season, study says (Phys.org)
- Trump tries to bully other countries to ditch renewable energy:
- Top US Energy Official Lobbies for Fossil Fuels in Europe (Inside Climate News):
U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is in Europe this week to lobby for oil and gas, and some European policy experts say his pro-fossil fuel arguments are based on disinformation, including a misleading climate report his department published this summer.
- The Dope at the DOE (This Is Not Cool):
Wright is a devious deceptive shill for fossil fuels. He knows his audience is Fox-addled MAGA morons, and he’s out to make more money for himself and the oligarchs he seeks to emulate.
- Energy Secretary Attacks Offshore Wind and Dismisses Climate Change (NY Times)
- Developing countries shifting away from fossil fuels thanks to cheap Chinese solar/li>
- VIDEO: Africa Diverting from the Fossil Fuel Addiction (This Is Not Cool)
- Global solar installations up 64 percent so far this year (Yale Environment 360)
- 'There is only one player': China is becoming world leader in green energy (Guardian)
- Trump Admin. proposes rescinding iconic 'Roadless Rule' (again):
- 45 Million Acres of Public Land at Risk: Here’s How to Weigh In (Gear Junkie):
The rule was designed to address the growing costs of maintaining 386,000 miles of existing national forest roads while protecting habitat and clean water...Conservation organizations immediately raised concerns about the decision. Trout Unlimited noted that 70% of roadless areas hold native trout or salmon. The group warned that rolling back protections could threaten clean water, fish habitat, and hunting opportunities.
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
- DEADLINE Sept. 19 --- Submit a public comment: Special Areas; Roadless Area Conservation; National Forest System Lands (Regulations.gov)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- DEADLINE Sept. 22 --- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
