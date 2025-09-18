IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New study finds climate change responsible for two-thirds of Europe's 25,000 heat deaths this summer; Trump EPA moves to stop collecting emissions data from most polluters; PLUS: California gets its first-ever solar-covered canal... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Young activists won a landmark state climate trial. Now they’re challenging Trump’s orders; Corals won't survive a warmer planet, new study finds; National Academy Of Sciences rebuffs Trump EPA effort to undo climate rules; 120 environmental defenders killed or disappeared in Latin America last year; Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report... PLUS: Trump golf course in Scotland accused of breaching sewage limits... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- The last three summers were the hottest three summers on record:
- The Past Three Summers Were the Three Hottest on Record (Scientific American):
The Northern Hemisphere’s summers of 2023, 2024 and 2025 were the three hottest on record, climate agencies in the European Union and the U.S. have announced. This record summer heat was driven primarily by human-caused climate change, which not only has been raising average global temperatures but also has been fueling more lethal heat waves. A new study released on Wednesday finds that climate change likely tripled the number of heat-related deaths in European cities this summer.
- Climate change caused two-thirds of heat deaths in Europe this summer:
- Climate change behind 16,500 summer heat deaths in 854 European cities (Imperial College London):
Using modelling, historical mortality records and peer-reviewed methods, the study provides early estimates of this summer’s fatalities and underscores why extreme heat is known as a "silent killers" – the majority of heat-related deaths go unreported, while official government figures can take months to appear, if they are released at all.
- Human-made global warming 'caused two in three heat deaths in Europe this summer' (Guardian):
“The causal chain from fossil fuel burning to rising heat and increased mortality is undeniable,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and a co-author of the report. “If we had not continued to burn fossil fuels over the last decades, most of the estimated 24,400 people in Europe wouldn’t have died this summer.”
- VIDEO: Human-caused climate change led to unusual heat worldwide, report shows (CBS News)
- Extreme summer heat took a bit out of Europe's economy
- Europe’s Extreme Summer Weather Could Cost It Billions (NY Times):
The record-breaking temperatures, droughts and floods could cost the region’s economy at least 43 billion euros, or $50 billion, a study shows...“The true costs of extreme weather surface slowly because these events affect lives and livelihoods through a wide range of channels that extend beyond the initial impact,” said Sehrish Usman, an assistant professor at the University of Mannheim who led the study with two economists from the European Central Bank.
- Latest heatwaves, droughts, floods could cost Europe €126 billion by 2029 (Radio France Internationale):
In total, experts calculated that around 100 heat waves, almost 200 droughts and more than 50 floods hit various regions of Europe. The researchers did not only account for direct losses such as the destruction of roads or crops, they also looked at the long-term impact.
- Study concludes climate change causes 30,000 deaths every year, globally:
- Health losses attributed to anthropogenic climate change (Nature Climate Change)
- Bluesky explainer thread by study co-author Colin Carlson (Colin Carlson, Bluesky)"
Climate change is already causing 30,000 deaths per year - a global annual economic loss of $100-350B USD - but the true damage is probably 10x higher. Out TODAY in Nature Climate Change: the first systematic look at the science of "health impact attribution"...Climate change is causing excess deaths at every scale, from global trends in the burden of disease down to the number of people who die in the first 24 hours of a heat wave or hurricane.
- Trump EPA moves to stop collecting emissions data from most polluters:
- The EPA wants to end a requirement that large polluters report their greenhouse gas emissions (AP):
David Doniger, a senior strategist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group, called the proposal "a cynical effort to keep the American public in the dark, because if they don’t know who the polluters are, they can’t do anything to hold them responsible."
- E.P.A. to Stop Collecting Emissions Data From Polluters (NY Times):
The data, from thousands of coal-burning power plants, oil refineries, steel mills and other industrial facilities, is the country’s most comprehensive way to track greenhouse gases.
- EPA proposal puts US gas exporters in a bind (E&E News)
- Trump’s EPA Plans to Stop Collecting Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data From Most Polluters (Pro Publica, 4/10/2025)
- California gets its first-ever solar-covered canal:
- California’s first solar-covered canal is now fully online (Canary Media):
The 1.6-MW pilot system is among a growing number of initiatives to put solar over waterways. The approach could generate gigawatts of power nationwide.
- The West Has a New Way To Save Water (Newsweek)
- Officials launch bold energy project with potential to solve two crises at once: 'This is a no-brainer' (The Cool Down)
- VIDEO: Turlock Irrigation District launches California's first solar project over canal (CBS-Sacramento)
- EPA public comment period on 'endangerment finding' closes 9/22:
- DEADLINE Sept. 22 --- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
