With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/18/2025, 8:16am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New study finds climate change responsible for two-thirds of Europe's 25,000 heat deaths this summer; Trump EPA moves to stop collecting emissions data from most polluters; PLUS: California gets its first-ever solar-covered canal... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Young activists won a landmark state climate trial. Now they’re challenging Trump’s orders; Corals won't survive a warmer planet, new study finds; National Academy Of Sciences rebuffs Trump EPA effort to undo climate rules; 120 environmental defenders killed or disappeared in Latin America last year; Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report... PLUS: Trump golf course in Scotland accused of breaching sewage limits... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



