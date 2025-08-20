Guest: History professor Seth Cotlar of Willamette Univ.; Also: Latest fronts in Gerrymandering Wars; and Epstein Files 'ain't gonna go away'...

Brad Friedman Byon 8/20/2025, 6:16pm PT

It may not be the most pressing issue many are focusing on right now. But, as discussed on today's BradCast, the Administration's burgeoning attempts to officially whitewash American history is very much of a piece with all of the other authoritarian tactics and policies emanating from this White House. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

Last week, a Florida insurance attorney turned White House Special Asst. to the President, Lindsey Halligan, penned a rather menacing and certainly unprecedented letter to the head of the Smithsonian Institution, the beloved, 179-year old historical organization established by Congress in 1846 (fifteen years prior to the Civil War), as an independent agency led by a Secretary and a bipartisan Board of Regents.

Halligan's letter, citing Donald Trump's March Executive Order titled "Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History", serves to notify the Smithsonian's Secretary that the White House intends to carry out a "comprehensive internal review of selected Smithsonian museums and exhibitions...to ensure alignment with the President's directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

Two days later, the 118-year old Organization of American Historians (OHA) penned their own scathing response, calling out what they describe as an "unacceptable instance of ongoing executive overreach, striking at the independence of one of our nation’s preeminent historical and cultural institutions." They characterize the White House's stated intentions as "the opposite of a fulsome presentation of the history of the United States" and "in service of authoritarian control over the national narrative, collective memory, and national collections."

Over the weekend, Willamette University historian, award-winning author SETH COTLAR, whose newsletter is called Rightlandia, drew attention in a Bluesky thread to a reference in Halligan's letter focused on what she describes as "Americanism --- the principles, and progress that define our nation".

But that phrase, "Americanism", as Cotlar, who joins us on today's program, explains, has its own troubling history.

"The beauty of it for those who are using it is that is so vague. How could an American be opposed to 'Americanism'?," he asks rhetorically. "What things that would be at the Smithsonian would be operating against 'Americanism'? It's a very undefined thing, which is typical of an authoritarian regime, where they get to decide what it is."

And that, of course, is only the beginning of Cotlar's concerns, given that the phrase "Americanism" has historically been "used by the far right in the U.S. in order to push illiberal, I would argue often fascistic, visions of the nation. Usually racist, often antisemitic."

"The term," Cotlar tells me, "has functioned very effectively as tool of radicalization" going back at least to WWI, throughout the national rise of the KKK in the 1920s, into the anti-Communist McCarthy era in the 50s and 60s, and beyond...right into Trump's White House.

It has "functioned very effectively as tool of radicalization. It would be a way to foster a sense of 'This is what it means to be an American'. It means to be white and Christian, and people who are not white and Christian are somehow not quite as truly American as anybody else."

The phrase "America First," which Trump has used throughout all of his Presidential campaigns, has a similarly troubling history that Trump may or may not know about himself. (He doesn't know much, after all, about history.) But "the people in Trump's movement who do know this history are very aware of what the term 'America First' means, and its genealogy," argues Cotlar.

He goes on to detail how the Administration's unprecedented attempt to push aside actual historians to take control of the Smithsonian is ultimately the "history piece" of Trump's broad and radical "nationalistic" agenda, meant to "restore some nostalgic vision of some idyllic past." He describes the effort as a "weirdly Stalinesque, Orwellian effort to just obliterate parts of the actual historical record."

Much more on all of this with Cotlar today in a fascinating conversation.

ALSO ON TODAY'S PROGRAM...

The latest on the ongoing Gerrymandering Wars, with the opening salvo both fired and won by Texas Republicans, at Donald Trump's demand, now spreading into California, but perhaps not to Indiana where, despite a pressure campaign by the White House, a handful of Republicans have come out in opposition (for now) to the idea of rewriting their U.S. House map to steal seats from Democrats before next year's midterms.

And, finally, as yet a third federal judge has now nixed Trump's attempt to distract from his refusal to release the Epstein Files (which he is in) by releasing grand jury transcripts, folk musicians Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer with a "Gathering of Old-Time Musicians" unleash their "Ode to the Epstein Files" which --- their very ear-wormy new tune insists --- "Ain't Gonna Go Away."

Enjoy!...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *