With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/21/2025, 10:36am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Spain battles its worst wildfire season --- yes, intensified by climate change; The world is drying out, threatening humanity's supply of fresh water; PLUS: Acting NASA Administrator wants the agency to give up climate science --- despite NASA's statutory mandate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Picking losers: Keeping obsolete coal plants open costs ratepayers millions; Kia is launching all the cool new EVs in Europe, while the US gets put on the back burner; A Toxic Landfill Was on the Brink of Expanding. Residents Fought Back and Won; Geothermal Network in Colorado Could Help Rural Town Diversify Its Economy; Court Puts The Brakes On Contested Land Transfer For Arizona Copper Mine; Another Gold Rush Could Bring Open Pit Mines To South Dakota’s Black Hills... PLUS: As Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Clouds Of Dangerous Dust Blow Into Boomtowns... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



