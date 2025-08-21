IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Spain battles its worst wildfire season --- yes, intensified by climate change; The world is drying out, threatening humanity's supply of fresh water; PLUS: Acting NASA Administrator wants the agency to give up climate science --- despite NASA's statutory mandate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Spain battling its most destructive wildfire season on record:
- Spain suffers worst wildfires on record as area twice the size of London burns (The Telegraph)
- Four dead as Spain hit by worst wildfires on record in 45C heatwave (The Independent):
Four people have been killed in Spain as southern Europe is hit by its worst wildfires on record. Authorities in Madrid have deployed nearly 3,000 troops to help firefighters tackle blazes that have devastated swathes of the country, as temperatures hit highs of 45C.
- Spain’s third-longest heat wave on record kills over 1,100 as country continues to battle wildfires (First Post)
- Like a creeping mold that's spreading across the landscape': Separate dry areas around the world are merging into 'mega-drying' regions at an alarming rate, study finds (Live Science)
- Yes, climate change is intensifying wildfires around the world:
- VIDEO: Michael Mann on BBC Discussing Climate Change Impacts on Wildfires in North America (Dr. Michael Mann/YouTube)
- Yes, Climate Change is Raising the Risks --- and Stakes --- of Extreme Wildfires (Nature Conservancy)
- The world is drying out, losing freshwater at an unprecedented rate:
- The Drying Planet (Pro Publica):
Now, a new study that examines the world’s total supply of fresh water --- accounting for its rivers and rain, ice and aquifers together --- warns that Earth’s most essential resource is quickly disappearing, signaling what the paper’s authors describe as “a critical, emerging threat to humanity.” The landmasses of the planet are drying. In most places there is less precipitation even as moisture evaporates from the soil faster. More than anything, Earth is being slowly dehydrated by the unmitigated mining of groundwater, which underlies vast proportions of every continent. Nearly 6 billion people, or three quarters of humanity, live in the 101 countries that the study identified as confronting a net decline in water supply.
- Satellites just revealed a hidden global water crisis --- and it’s worse than melting ice (Arizona State University/Science Daily)
- The World Is Running Out of Freshwater Faster Than Anyone Expected (SciTechDaily)
- Continental Mega-Drying: How Satellite Data Uncovered A Global Freshwater Emergency (Weather Channel)
- Acting NASA administrator wants agency to give up climate science:
- NASA’s acting chief calls for the end of Earth science at the space agency (Ars Technica):
However, in abandoning Earth science, NASA would be violating the law that created the agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958..."This area of research positively impacts our economy and national security beyond measure," said Lori Garver, NASA's deputy administrator from 2009 to 2013. "Ignoring scientific evidence and stripping NASA of one of its most tangible public purposes throws NASA into the fire of partisan politics. Enacting this agenda would set back our status as a global leader and risks our economic future."
- It's official: NASA is giving up climate science (Futurism)
- VIDEO: Transportation Sec./NASA chief Sean Duffy on eliminating climate science (Aaron Rupar/Bluesky)
- NASA mission: Taking a Global Perspective on Earth's Climate (NASA)
- Trump administration wants to axe all of NOAA’s climate research (The Hill)
- Ford Motor Company unveils innovative new EV manufacturing system:
- Ford reveals breakthrough process for lower priced EVs (The Verge)
- Ford’s Answer to China: A Completely New Way of Making Cars (Wird)
- Ford’s new Universal EV Platform is a game changer that will unlock $30,000 electric cars (Electrek)
- $30K Ford EV truck due in 2027 with much-simpler production process (Ars Technica)
- VIDEO: Ford Motor CEO on CNBC talks up revolutionary new EV platform (This Is Not Cool)
- Trump Admin. to restore funding for national EV-charing network:
- Trump admin reopens $5B EV charging program after losses in court:
But the Sierra Club, one of seven nonprofit groups that have joined the legal challenges against the NEVI funding freeze, noted that the department’s guidance does not reinstate those plans, but instead requires states to resubmit them, "further delaying the nationwide EV charging buildout."
- AUDIO: After a freeze, Trump administration reluctantly agrees to fund EV chargers (NPR):
The Trump administration is reopening a federal program to fund the installation of high-speed EV chargers along freeways nationwide, after a six-month freeze in funds and a legal battle with states.
- Judge Orders Lifting of Trump Administration’s Unlawful Freeze of More than A Billion Dollars For Electric Vehicle Charging (Southern Poverty Law Center)
- L.A.'s massive new solar + storage plant now online:
- Major clean power plant serving L.A. goes fully online in Kern County (LA Times)
- A huge $2 billion solar + storage project in California powers up (Electrek)
- L.A.’s massive new solar farm is cheap and impressive. More, please (Sammy Roth, LA Times, 12/5/2024)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
