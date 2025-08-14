IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tennessee is the latest state slammed by this Summer of Floods; New barriers protect much of Juneau, Alaska from glacial outburst flood; Glaciers in North America and Europe lost 'unprecedented' amount of ice over last four years; PLUS: Home-based batteries helping to keep the lights on in Puerto Rico... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Normalizing climate disaster in the Age of Trump; 'No country is safe': deadly Nordic heatwave supercharged by climate crisis, scientists say; How a retreat by the EPA would endanger the U.S. economy; California activates $2 billion solar and energy storage facility; Wildfires fanned by heatwave and strong winds rage across Europe... PLUS: Homeless and Burning in America’s Hottest City... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tennessee the latest state slammed in this Summer of Floods:
- Chattanooga flood death toll rises to four during search for missing (Chattanooga Free Press)
- Roads shut down, cars nearly submerged on Tennessee interstate (USA Today)
- Mother, father and child killed by fallen tree in Tennessee heavy rains and flooding (AP)
- Flash flooding leaves at least three dead in Tennessee (Guardian)
- VIDEO: Deadly flooding and severe storms hammer parts of the U.S. (NBC News)
- Mexico City pummelled by torrential rains, floods:
- Mexico City's airport flooded, forcing flights to nowhere and diversions like a landing 800 miles away (MSN)
- Tropical Storm Erin forms in the hot Atlantic:
- Tropical Storm Erin likely to become a classic, long-lived Atlantic hurricane (Yale Climate Communications)
- LIVE MAP: Track the path of Tropical Storm Erin (PBS NewsHour/AP)
- Tropical Storm Erin tracker: Forecast to strengthen into 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2025 by this weekend (Yahoo News)
- Juneau, Alaska escapes major damage from record glacial flood outburst:
- 'It would have been catastrophic': Juneau's temporary levee protects most homes from record flooding (Alaska Public Radio)
- Alaskan glacier ice dam releases floodwater toward downstream homes (AP)
- Barriers prevent severe flooding in Alaska capital after glacier outburst (Guardian):
Water pooled on several streets and in some yards in Juneau after the Mendenhall River crested earlier in the day, and high water was expected to persist for hours. But many residents in the flood zone had evacuated before peak water levels, and there were no damage reports similar to the past two summers, when about 300 homes were flooded....[T]he annual Mendenhall glacial lake outburst flood is judged to be intensifying as a result of climate change.
- Glacial lake flood hits Juneau, Alaska, reflecting a growing risk as mountain glaciers melt around the world (The Conversation)
- Glaciers in N. America, Europe, lost 'unprecedented amounts of ice since 2021:
- Glaciers across North America and Europe have lost an 'unprecedented' amount of ice in the past 4 years (Live Science/MSN)
- Europe's glaciers melting at fastest pace on the planet (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Alarming acceleration in glacier loss documented by PNW scientists (KTVB)
- China's CO2 emissions fall:
- Home batteries keeping the lights on in Puerto Rico, elsewhere:
- Home batteries are saving America from blackouts (Washington Post):
A network of 69,000 home batteries can generate as much electricity as a small natural gas turbine during an emergency, temporarily covering about 2 percent of the island’s energy needs when things go wrong. For a system that’s always in crisis mode, that buffer can make a big difference. LUMA, which through agreements with homeowners can use stored power in emergencies, has already called in the backup batteries 30 times this year to ease shortages.
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
