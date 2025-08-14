With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/14/2025, 10:34am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tennessee is the latest state slammed by this Summer of Floods; New barriers protect much of Juneau, Alaska from glacial outburst flood; Glaciers in North America and Europe lost 'unprecedented' amount of ice over last four years; PLUS: Home-based batteries helping to keep the lights on in Puerto Rico... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Normalizing climate disaster in the Age of Trump; 'No country is safe': deadly Nordic heatwave supercharged by climate crisis, scientists say; How a retreat by the EPA would endanger the U.S. economy; California activates $2 billion solar and energy storage facility; Wildfires fanned by heatwave and strong winds rage across Europe... PLUS: Homeless and Burning in America’s Hottest City... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



