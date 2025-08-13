Guest: Fred Bauer of 'Rounding Up'; Also: Big Gov't Tyranny: U.S. troops in D.C. as Trump's pointless L.A. deployment faces trial...

Brad Friedman By on 8/13/2025, 6:34pm PT

Sadly (or happily, as you may see it), we don't have many Republicans as guests on The BradCast these days. That's largely because so many are now crazy, brainwashed and/or liars, as I see it, and we don't like platforming crazy, brainwashed lies on this program. But today, I'm delighted to be joined by someone from the Right who appears neither crazy, brainwashed nor a liar, as we try to find common ground to end the worsening Gerrymander War touched off by Trump and Republicans in Texas of late. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

First up, a few more thoughts today on the Big Government Tyranny that Republicans used to claim to oppose...until they found a Big Government Tyrant that they are happy to get behind, I guess. The U.S. National Guard was deployed to the streets of the nation's capitol yesterday, at the order of Donald Trump, to supposedly help fight crime in a city where violent crime is at a 30-year low, and has dropped by 26% since this time last year.

Those troops in D.C. may wish to look to those deployed out here in L.A. in early June, where they apparently did virtually nothing over their 60-day deployment away from their families, jobs and homes. The show of federal force was merely meant as a performative tough guy move by our pretend tough guy President. The same is true, no doubt, in D.C. today.

Trump's federalization of the California National Guard against the wishes of the state's Governor and L.A.'s Mayor, may also have been unlawful. A three-day bench trial is wrapping up today in L.A. on that very matter, but Liberal Redneck Trae Crowder already has his verdict on much of this today, some of which we share.

THEN... it's back to the ongoing gerrymandering war, as Democratic Texas state lawmakers are still breaking quorum by fleeing the state in hopes of blocking Republican Gov. Greg Abbott from stealing at least five "blue" U.S. House Seats from majority minority districts before next year's midterm elections. At the orders of Donald Trump, Abbott has convened a special session of the state Legislature to carry out a rare, mid-decade redistricting of the already gerrymandered state. A proposed new map would include, for example, a current House District in the state's liberal capital of Austin being broken up and added to a rural District that expands more than 300 miles from Austin.

Democratic state Governors, like California's Gavin Newsom, have vowed to respond in kind if Texas is successful. Other GOP-controlled states are now considering new gerrymanders in turn, as still more Dem states prepare to do the same if needed and if possible.

Where does it all end? We're joined today by writer FRED BAUER who has an idea or two on how it all could end, optimistically, in a way that "both sides" might support.

In his op-ed at Washington Post this week, headlined "There’s a way to end Texas’s redistricting war where everyone wins", Bauer, a Republican, makes the case for expanding the U.S. House by about 140 seats in almost every state before next year's midterms, in a way that, he argues, might be seen as benefiting both parties.

I've got lots of questions, as you may imagine. While I appreciate the idea of better representation of voters (one Member currently represents nearly 800,000 voters in each Congressional District of the "People's House"), I'm not sure that expansion alone will result in much more than still more gerrymandering, but in all 50 states with more Members.

Bauer has a few additions to his proposal, such as banning mid-decade redistricting and perhaps even mandating "continuous and compact" districts once again, as had been required by a Congressional apportionment law during the early part of the 20th Century.

"The key question I'm trying to think about here is how can we shift our Congressional districts from being engines of polarization to better be engines of representation," Bauer asserts. I share his hope.

And then there's the idea that Bauer seems open to of proportional representation. What does that mean? Well, tune in if you're unfamiliar. Or even you're not. But the point here is that I'm very happy to have a serious conversation with someone from the Right about how to find common ground to eventually end this mad race to the partisan bottom.

Can it happen in some sort of bipartisan way? Or will one party or the other eventually have to simply establish new rules for all? As usual, there is a lot to discuss on today's show. But we gotta start the Second Reconstruction somewhere...

The BradCast

