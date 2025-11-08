Guest: Aryn Melton Backus, formerly of CDC, now of 'Fired But Fighting': Israel targets Gaza journalists; Trump deploys Nat'l Guard to DC...

Brad Friedman Byon 8/11/2025, 6:24pm PT

So much for the campaign to "Make America Healthy Again". Today on The BradCast, former public health officials are calling for the head of Donald Trump's chief health Secretary, a guy who has no scientific or medical expertise whatsoever. But he does have a famous name. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Last Wednesday, Trump's Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., announced he was cancelling some $500 million for research of the miracle mRNA vaccines that finally brought the world out of years of the COVID pandemic. Scientists at the National Institute of Health (NIH) were working on new versions that could also be used to protect against influenza and other diseases. The cuts came after Kennedy falsely claimed that the vaccine, which saved millions of lives, was not effective against respiratory diseases.

Two days later, on Friday last week, a man who blamed the COVID vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal, attempted a mass shooting at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. He was blocked from entering the CDC, but opened fire at a pharmacy across the street, killing a police officer before, apparently, taking his own life.

RFK Jr., who was gone fishin' in Montana at the time, didn't bother to issue a public response to the incident for 18 hours. The CDC employees union has since called for a "clear and unequivocal stance in condemning vaccine disinformation" from the longtime vaccine denier. And a group of fired former federal health workers, Fired but Fighting, has called for the HHS Secretary to step down, along with White House Office of Budget and Management (OMB) Director Russ Vought, who previously declared: "When [federal workers] wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work, because they are increasingly viewed as the villains. ... We want to put them in trauma."

Mission accomplished, Russ.

We're joined today by ARYN MELTON BACKUS, a now former health communications specialist at the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health, and a founding member of Fired But Fighting. Though she won the legal challenge to her Valentine's Day firing in U.S. District Court, the matter remains on appeal and, as she explained today, she is not encouraged by what she has seen from our wildly corrupted U.S. Supreme Court. "We are also fighting for the future of public health," she tells me today. "So even if I am officially terminated, we will stay here and we will fight for the public health of our nation."

We discuss her firing and Kennedy's subsequent complete shutdown of her former office at CDC, and how (and if) the critical (and wildly successful) work of that office will be picked up anywhere else. The private sector, she laments, is simply not suited for such work. "Part of the problem with public health is that it is not profitable. If you can prevent people from getting sick or very sick to begin with, it doesn't make money for a lot of these private companies." She offers the example of a large, private pharmaceutical company who might make drugs to treat cancer, so may not be all that eager to prevent smoking, for some reason.

The closure of her office "was really surprising to a lot of people," given that smoking prevention isn't a particularly partisan issue. The campaign led by her office, Backus says, has "led to over a million people quitting smoking and saved the U.S. millions of dollars in healthcare costs. Smoking rates are the lowest they've ever been. But there's still a lot of work to be done." So, she explains, it came as a "a shock that Sec. Kennedy decided that we were no longer necessary, especially as he's declared a war on chronic disease, and smoking is one of the biggest contributors to chronic disease that there is."

As to his anti-vax advocacy, Backus charges: "Bobby Kennedy has been a major spreader of vaccine mis- and disinformation for decades. But going back to 2020 and the pandemic, he repeatedly spread lies about the COVID-19 vaccine. He called CDC a 'cesspool of corruption.' That has made a lot of people at CDC villainized." And that has got a lot of Backus' former colleagues very concerned at this time about their personal safety. Even more so after the shooting at the CDC on Friday.

Tune in for much more. Also today...

The horrific situation in Gaza got even more horrific over the weekend, with Israel 's admittedly targeted killing of Al Jazeera journalists near a hospital in Gaza City .

's admittedly targeted killing of journalists near a hospital in . Back here at home, on Monday, Donald Trump announced his federalization of the Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, including the deployment of the National Guard to D.C., despite crime being at a 30-year low in the nation's Capitol upon his taking office for a second term, and falling 26% as compared to this same time last year. (And despite his claims on January 6, 2021, that he didn't have the authority to deploy the national guard to protect the U.S. Capitol after inciting his supporters to attack it.

Finally, callers ring in on all of the above, in the few minutes we have left. Now, I need to go back and give the show a listen myself to discover where I announced that I wanted "the streets to be less safe", as one of our wingnut callers claimed that I said today, hilariously, before hanging up on himself...

The BradCast

