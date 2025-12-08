IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme flash flooding forces early cancellation of Wisconsin State Fair; July 2025 was the third hottest July ever recorded; PLUS: Trump Administration slashes U.S. renewable energy at home but plans to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Summer of Floods: Record rainfall cancels WI State Fair:
- Flooding cancels last day of Wisconsin State Fair as severe storms knock out power and close roads (AP)
- ‘What is happening?’ Milwaukee area recovers from record rain and flooding (AP):
The Milwaukee area began drying out Monday after weekend rain hit unofficial records in Wisconsin of more than 14 inches (36 centimeters) in less than 24 hours, leading multiple rivers to flood at record-high levels, washing out vehicles, flooding basements and cutting power to thousands of homes.
- VIDEO: Storm Brings Deadly Flash Flooding, Power Outages to Wisconsin (NBC News)
- Severe storms knock out power and force cancellations of major sporting events in US midwest (EuroNews)
- Japan struck by record heat, record rain, deadly flash floods:
- Japan sets record high temperatures prompting worries over rice crops (CNN):
Japan recorded its highest-ever temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, prompting the government to advise residents to stay indoors and promise steps to ease weather-related damage to rice crops... Average temperatures across Japan have continued to climb after marking a record high in July for the third year in a row, while the northeastern region along the Sea of Japan has registered critically low levels of rainfall, raising concerns over the rice harvest.
- From heatwaves to floods: Extreme weather sweeps across Asia (BBC)
- Japan braces for more heat after hottest July on record (DW News):
Another summer, another record-breaking heat wave in Japan — the country's weather agency is now urging the residents to manage their water consumption in areas with less rain.
- Several missing after floods and landslides hit southern Japan, officials and reports say (ABC News)
- More record-breaking rainfall for August hits Kyushu, Japan leaving 3 dead - 14.5 inches of rain in just 6 hours (Signs of the Times)
- Extreme heat and wildfires strike Europe:
- Europe battles raging wildfires and record heatwave as temperature soar (The News)
- France wildfire is 'catastrophe on an unprecedented scale', says PM (BBC)
- A heat wave scorches parts of Europe and fans wildfire threat in France (AP)
- Turkey sets new record of 50.5 degrees as Europe swelters (DW News):
Turkey's Environment Ministry said meteorologists had registered a reading of 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southeast of the country, setting a nationwide record.
- At least one killed as massive wildfire in southern France continues to burn (EuroNews)
- Heat forces shut downs of Europe nuclear plants:
- Nuclear power plants in Europe temporarily shut down due to heat wave (IDN Financials/Financial Times)
- Jellyfish swarm forces France's largest nuclear plant to shut down (France 24)
- As heat wave hits France, four nuclear reactors are shut down by mass of jellyfish (Bloomberg/Spokesman-Review)
- July 2025 was third hottest on record globally:
- July 2025 was third warmest on record, EU scientists say (UK Independent):
"Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over — for now. But this doesn’t mean climate change has stopped," said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service. "We continued to witness the effects of a warming world."
- European State of the Climate: extreme events in warmest year on record (World Meteorological Organization):
2024 was Europe’s warmest year on record. Renewable energy generation reaches new high.
- Trump Admin. orders NASA to end two CO2-measuring satellite missions:
- NASA Planning for Unauthorized Shutdown of Carbon Monitoring Satellites (Eos):
Doing so ahead of a Congressionally-approved budget for fiscal year 2026 (FY26) is tantamount to illegal impoundment of federal funds appropriated for the current fiscal year (FY25), according to an 18 July letter to Duffy signed by 64 members of Congress.
- AUDIO: Why a NASA satellite that scientists and farmers rely on may be destroyed on purpose (NPR):
The cost of maintaining the two OCO satellite missions up in space is a small fraction of the amount of money taxpayers already spent to design and launch the instruments. The two missions cost about $750 million to design, build and launch..."Just from an economic standpoint, it makes no economic sense to terminate NASA missions that are returning incredibly valuable data," Crisp says. NASA's recent call for universities and companies to potentially take over the cost of maintaining the OCO instrument attached to the International Space Station suggests the agency is also considering privatizing NASA science missions.
- Trump moves to shut down NASA missions that measure carbon dioxide and plant health (AP)
- Trump White House orders NASA to fast-tracks nuclear reactors on the Moon:
- NASA Is Getting Fired Up About a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon (NY Times)
- Why the US Is Racing to Build a Nuclear Reactor on the Moon (Wired):
Enter China, which is also planning a moon base at the South Pole. This region is rich in resources and water ice, which makes it an attractive site for exploration and a potential permanent presence, and China is in talks with Russia to partner on building a reactor there by 2035. These developments have galvanized officials at NASA, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Energy to get into the race.
- Experts sound off after Trump and NASA fast-track a nuclear reactor on the moon: ‘The whole proposal is cock-eyed’ (UK Independent)
- VIDEO: 'We want to get there first and claim that for America': NASA chief explains push for nuclear reactor on the moon (Space)
- VIDEO: Jay Inslee on Duffy's push for nukes on the Moon (Meidas Touch/Twitter):
If you need more energy, the dumbest thing you can do is disallow access to wind, solar, and advanced batteries—three of the most productive ways of producing new energy. And yet, that’s exactly what Trump has done.
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
