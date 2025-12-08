With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme flash flooding forces early cancellation of Wisconsin State Fair; July 2025 was the third hottest July ever recorded; PLUS: Trump Administration slashes U.S. renewable energy at home but plans to put a nuclear reactor on the Moon... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Tropical Storm Erin tracker: Forecast to strengthen into 1st Atlantic hurricane of 2025 by this weekend; Trump administration yanks loan from transmission line project meant to carry Kansas wind energy; Finland charges captain of tanker, tied to Russia, in undersea cable damage; Neo-Nazi gets maximum sentence in terror plot to destroy Maryland's power grid; Far more environmental data is being deleted in Trump's second term than before... PLUS: Chemours must immediately stop unlawfully polluting Ohio River, federal judge orders; ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...