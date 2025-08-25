Brad Friedman Byon 8/25/2025, 12:35pm PT

We will be off from The BradCast and Green News Report this week, for a much-needed, end-of-Summer break until after the Labor Day holiday.

As always (and particularly now), we welcome anything you may be able to drop into our Tip Jar to keep our Prius tank filled over the break and to help put some much-needed air in our figurative tires as we head into the Fall.

I have mentioned it once or twice on air, but I am hoping that The BRAD BLOG will finally be getting a long-overdue face-lift/upgrade in the weeks (months?) ahead. I'll have more to say about it when we're closer to launch, but I've been working in the background for a while with a team of very smart and generous folks who have been helping me overcome some long-standing issues that have prevented me for years from getting this done. In no small part, the changes are meant to make the site faster, more functional and, as important, finally friendlier on mobile devices!

There are, of course, some costs associated with that effort, which is another reason I'm really hoping you'll consider hitting our Tip Jar over the next week. One-time donations are always appreciated, and new monthly subscriptions of any amount you can afford, even more so! Thanks in advance!

More later on all of that soon. I'll probably be back for next week's Sunday Toons...unless I find it necessary to take a brief break from that as well. But, we'll see. Thanks for understanding either way. Please stay safe (and cool!) out there until we return!... --- Brad



