Brad Friedman Byon 8/24/2025, 6:35am PT

...A BRIEF TOON BREAK!!...

On yesterday's BradCast with guests Digby and Driftglass, we discussed --- among many other things --- Gavin Newsom's brilliant trolling of Trump on social media, which appears to be driving MAGA nuts. We also discussed some of our favorite Trump trolling memes. I used one of those memes as our logo for Thursday's show...

...But I also played around with a few others, before settling on the one with Melania. Before they are lost to history, here are a few more of my faves...

Yes, they are all AI slop. But that's part of the point here. And, now, back to our regularly scheduled toons, created by actual human being artists...

As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!




