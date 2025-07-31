With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 7/31/2025, 10:52am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump EPA moves to kill its own authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions; 2025 on track to be one of the hottest years ever recorded; PLUS: The economic toll of climate-intensified wildfires and severe storms is soaring... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump's EPA is hurting the automakers it's claiming to help; EPA to suspend methane limits without public input; Trump yanks millions of acres of ocean designated for wind power; The West’s data centers suck (water and power);
The EU’s 'fantasy' $750B energy promise to Trump; Trump moves to cut Chemical Safety Board... PLUS: Solar is Liberation... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

