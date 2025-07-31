IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump EPA moves to kill its own authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions; 2025 on track to be one of the hottest years ever recorded; PLUS: The economic toll of climate-intensified wildfires and severe storms is soaring... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
EPA to suspend methane limits without public input; Trump yanks millions of acres of ocean designated for wind power; The West's data centers suck (water and power);
The EU's 'fantasy' $750B energy promise to Trump; Trump moves to cut Chemical Safety Board... PLUS: Solar is Liberation...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2025 on track to be on of the hottest years ever recorded:
- State of the climate: 2025 on track to be second or third warmest year on record (Carbon Brief):
The first six months of 2025 have been very warm, each of them coming in the top-three warmest on record across all the different scientific groups that report on global surface temperatures. This is despite the presence of moderate La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific at the start of the year, which typically suppress global temperatures.
- The cost of climate-fueled weather disasters is soaring:
- Extreme Fires, Storms Fan Worst Insured Losses Since Fukushima (Bloomberg)
- Wildfires around Los Angeles, severe thunderstorms: US natural catastrophes dominate global losses in the first half of 2025 (Munich Re)
- Billion-dollar disasters: The economic toll of wildfires, severe storms and earthquakes is soaring (NBC News):
The analysis by Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, found that more than 70% of all damage globally from weather disasters so far this year occurred in the U.S., with uninsured Americans and their local governments experiencing a whopping $22 billion in damage.
- VIDEO: Natural disasters have caused $131 billion in losses so far in 2025 (CBS News)
- 'A new reality': Price tag for LA fires pegged at $65 billion, report says (USA Today)
- Cheap Tricks for Hard Problems: Picking up nickels in front of the climate steamroller. (Hamilton Nolan)
- Trump EPA moves to kill its own authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions:
- In Game-Changing Climate Rollback, E.P.A. Aims to Kill a Bedrock Scientific Finding (NY Times):
The proposal is President Trump's most consequential step yet to derail federal climate efforts and appears to represent a shift toward outright denial of the scientific consensus.
- EPA moves to end climate regulation under Clean Air Act (Washington Post):
If the rule takes effect, it would immediately reverse the vehicle regulations and spark a legal battle that probably would take years. Should the Trump administration prevail in court, the rule would severely limit the ability of future presidents to curb fossil fuel emissions.
- Trump Environmental Protection Agency moves to repeal finding that allows climate regulation (AP)
- AUDIO: Trump's EPA now says greenhouse gases don't endanger people (NPR)
- Revoking EPA's endangerment finding - the keystone of US climate policies - isn't simple and could have unintended consequences (The Conversation)
- Trump effort to ditch greenhouse gas finding ignores 'clearcut' science, expert says (Guardian)
- 'A Serious Misuse of My Research': Climate Scientists Say New Trump Energy Report Botches Their Work (NOTUS)
- EPA Climate Rollback Based On Document Authored By 5 Climate Contrarians [Deniers] CNN)
- Environmental groups vow to sue to stop Trump EPA assault on climate regulations:
- Trump’s EPA is attacking its own power to fight climate change (Grist):
Now that Zeldin has announced a plan to strike down the finding, the EPA will open a 45-day period for the public to weigh in on the proposal. The agency is supposed to take that feedback into account before moving to finalize the rule. At that point, states and environmental groups may sue the EPA in what’s expected to be a yearslong court battle.
- Trump Environmental Protection Agency moves to repeal finding that allows climate regulation (AP):
"As Americans reel from deadly floods and heat waves, the Trump administration is trying to argue that the emissions turbocharging these disasters are not a threat,'' said Christy Goldfuss, executive director of the Natural Resources Defense Council. "It boggles the mind and endangers the nation's safety and welfare."
- Trump, EPA Aim to Remove Finding That Mandates Action on Greenhouse Gas Pollution (Inside Climate News):
Lawyers who vehemently oppose the endangerment finding argue that recent Supreme Court decisions limiting federal agency authority dictate a retreat for EPA. Other legal scholars strongly disagree, but they believe the Trump administration could effectively defer climate action by embarking on an open-ended reexamination of endangerment or a narrow analysis of the impacts of greenhouse gases in specific sectors.
- AUDIO: Climate Champions Ready Legal Battle Against Trump EPA 'Kill Shot' at Emissions Regulations (The BRAD BLOG)
