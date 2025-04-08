Dem lawmakers flee TX to block GOP theft of five U.S. House seats; CA focuses on November voter measure in response; Callers ring in...

Brad Friedman Byon 8/4/2025, 6:19pm PT

Today on The BradCast: Democratic state lawmakers from Texas are, right now, fighting for democracy for all of us, no matter where we live and which party we belong to --- or even if we belong to no party at all. So what can you and I do to help? [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Democratic members of Texas' state House of Representatives fled the Lone Star State on Sunday to deny Republicans the quorum needed in a special session of the state legislature to redraw U.S. House maps in the middle of the decade. The GOP hope is to steal five seats from Democratic-leaning voters by redrawing district lines. Governor Greg Abbott called the special session at the demand of Donald Trump, who clearly feels his agenda is on the ropes, as Dems appear set to retake the U.S. House majority next year. That, he fears, will put an end to his unfettered authoritarian agenda.

Republicans, apparently, don't feel they can win by offering policies that voters like. So they are going to cheat, to rig the 2026 midterm elections in their favor if they can. It is now easier than ever for them to do so, thanks to recent rulings by the corrupted, activist Republican U.S. Supreme Court majority. Partisan lawmakers are now allowed to rig elections by implementing partisan gerrymanders. SCOTUS has said that federal courts must not intercede in such matters. At the same time, the rightwing Supremes are now gunning to allow racial gerrymanders as well, despite its prohibition in the Voting Rights Act.

All of this has combined for a toxic mix of rightwing extremism that has opened the door for Republicans to simply rewrite Congressional maps to prevent Democrats from winning seats at all in states where the GOP controls both the legislature and governor's mansion. Texas is now trying to do it. Democrats in the state are trying to block them by leaving the state. And states controlled by Democrats are looking to respond in kind, if necessary.

Yet, as we discussed on the show a couple of weeks ago, it's not so easy for Dems to push back for a number of reasons. One of them is that many Democratically controlled states have implemented nonpartisan or bipartisan independent redistricting commissions. That means that partisan legislatures cannot simply game the maps as easily as Republicans can in states that they control.

I have fought against such undemocratic efforts for years, whether it is done by Republicans or Democrats. However, given the Republican capture of the High Court and their apparent determination to simply steal an authoritarian-friendly majority forever by gaming the state maps, it would also undermine democracy itself if Democrats failed to step up to meet the moment in response.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul now describes what is happening as a "war". She says she intends to rewrite state maps as well. But due to state constitutional restrictions she wouldn't be able to do so until 2027 earliest. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker --- who is helping to house Texas lawmakers who have fled their state to break quorum and avoid their Governor's threat of arrest and expulsion from the legislature --- is similarly exploring options to rewrite the U.S. House map in the Land of Lincoln before the 2026 midterms.

In California, with some of the most competitive districts in the nation --- thanks to our constitutionally mandated independent redistricting commission --- maps could be redrawn in a way that Democrats could almost certainly win all 52 seats in the state's U.S. House delegation. They currently hold 43 of them. California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom threatens to do exactly that if Texas Republicans are able to proceed with their partisan redistricting scheme. (Republicans in other states, such as Ohio, are threatening to to follow in Texas' footsteps with their own mid-decade gerrymanders.)

But in California, a vote of the people would be required to temporarily waive the U.S. House map drawn by the state's constitutionally-mandated independent redistricting commission. Newsom has said he preparing to push for exactly that in the first week of November this year if Texas stays on course.

"We will go to the people of this state in a transparent way and ask them to consider the new circumstances, to consider these new realities," Newsom told reporters last week. "This is not going to be done in a back room. This is not going to be done by members of some private group or body. It's going to be given to the voters for their consideration in a very transparent way so they know exactly what they’re doing and they can go back in 2030 to original form with our independent redistricting intact."

So, will Golden State voters support such a move this November at the ballot box if it comes to pass? We open up our phone lines today to find out how our live Southern California listeners feel about it. The responses may surprise you as much as they surprised me. Tune in to find out why...

The BradCast

