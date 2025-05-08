IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fire at Grand Canyon North Rim is now the largest mega-fire in the U.S.; New research shows the cascading health impacts of wildfire smoke; PLUS: Trump Administration rolls out climate science deniers to justify overturning climate change regulations... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- China hit with extreme rains, deadly flooding:
- Schools shut, residents warned as Beijing faces another round of heavy rain (Hindustan Times):
Beijing is getting drenched by another round of heavy rain, one week after torrential downpours across parts of the Chinese capital claimed at least 44 lives.
- Forty dead in Beijing as parts of China reel from heavy rains and flooding (BBC)
- New York, New Jersey clean up after torrential rains:
- 1 dead after torrential rains and flooding sweep Northeast (ABC News)
- Heavy downpours, flash flooding disrupt travel along US Eastern Seaboard (Reuters)
- MTA faces fallout after flash floods, power failures plague New York City's aging subway system (ABC News)
- New York cleaning up after flash floods make mess of roads, subways and more (CBS News):
New York City sewers are designed to cope with 1-1.75 inches of rain per hour. "So what happens is the system backs up into the subway," MTA CEO Janno Lieber said.
- Cheap Tricks for Hard Problems: Picking up nickels in front of the climate steamroller. (Hamilton Nolan)
- Air quality alerts from MN to ME due to Canada's wildfires:
- VIDEO: Canadian Fires Bring Air Quality Alerts to Midwest (This Is Not Cool)
- Wildfire smoke and unhealthy air fill the Midwest before spreading to the East (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Toxic Canada wildfire smoke prompts air quality alerts, ground delay at Boston's Logan airport (ABC News):
Most of the air quality alerts pertain to "sensitive groups," including people with heart or lung disease and asthma. However, air quality in parts of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is expected to be "unhealthy" for all individuals.
- Canada grapples with 700+ wildfires:
- Canadian Wildfires Rage Amid Record Heatwaves: What This Means for Climate Change and Public Health (International Business Times)
- VIDEO: Canada's Wildfire Smoke Driven by Drought, Heat, Climate Change (This Is Not Cool)
- Free-falling fish started a brush fire in Canada, firefighters say (AP)
- ‘Stay out of the woods’: Nova Scotia provincial parks closing over wildfire concerns (Global News)
- 2025 wildfire season one of the worst on record, and it’s not over yet: government (Global News)
- Arizona's Dragon Bravo Fire reaches mega-fire status:
- Grand Canyon wildfire grows to 'megafire' status: 'I've never seen anything like it' (The Cool Down)
- Grand Canyon fire grows into a megafire and creates its own weather. It's not done yet (CNN):
The wildfire raging along the Grand Canyon's North Rim became a "megafire" this week, doubling in size in just a few days and intensifying enough to create its own weather.
- 'Fire clouds' over Arizona and Utah wildfires are creating their own erratic climate (AP):
Towering convection clouds known as pyrocumulus clouds have been spotted over Arizona's blaze for seven consecutive days, fueling the fire with dry, powerful winds...Their more treacherous big brother, a fire-fueled thunderstorm known as the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, sent rapid winds shooting in all directions this week as a smoke column formed from the Utah fire then collapsed on itself, fire team information officer Jess Clark said.
- VIDEO: Dragon Bravo Fire becomes 10th largest wildfire in Arizona history (CBS-Phoenix)
- New research shows cascading health impacts of wildfire smoke:
- As Politicians Quarrel Over Wildfire Smoke, Research on Its Health Impacts Piles Up (Inside Climate News)
- The Invisible Climate Change Effect That Is Most Likely to Kill You (The New Republic)
- Report: Wildfire smoke (UNCEF):
Particulate matter released from wildfires has been found to be approximately 10 times more harmful to respiratory health than ambient air pollution, particularly in young children.
- Study: Immune impacts of fire smoke exposure (Nature Medicine)
- Trump EPA's 'endangerment finding' based on climate science deniers' report:
- We fact-checked the Trump administration's climate report (Washington Post):
Scientists say the report cherry-picks key data and misrepresents the state of climate research.
- Scientists Say New Government Climate Report Twists Their Work (Wired)
- Climate Scientists Look to Fight Back Against DOE’s ‘Antiscientific,’ ‘Deceptive’ Climate Report (Inside Climate News)
- Who Are the Climate Deniers Fighting the Endangerment Finding? (DeSmog Blog)
- 'A Serious Misuse of My Research': Climate Scientists Say New Trump Energy Report Botches Their Work (NOTUS)
- Trump Environmental Protection Agency moves to repeal finding that allows climate regulation (AP)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Enter a public comment, using docket tracking number 2025-14572: Regulations.gov (Regulations.gov
- Read the Proposed Rule: Reconsideration of 2009 Endangerment Finding and Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Standards (EPA)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
