With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/5/2025, 10:28am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fire at Grand Canyon North Rim is now the largest mega-fire in the U.S.; New research shows the cascading health impacts of wildfire smoke; PLUS: Trump Administration rolls out climate science deniers to justify overturning climate change regulations... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires; Fighting wildfires is hellish work - it's even worse under Trump; Duffy to announce nuclear reactor on the moon; 'Erratic' wildfire breaks out in Northern California, prompting evacuations; Heatwave linked to climate change breaks records in Japan; Report calls plastics 'grave danger' to health as nations negotiate treaty; Scientists crack the case of the melting sea stars... PLUS: The First Planned Migration of an Entire Country Is Underway... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



