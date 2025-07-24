Nations must curb emissions or pay up; Trump denies FEMA aid to 'blue' state; Also: Prez told in May he's in 'Epstein Files', as cover-up fumbles...

Brad Friedman Byon 7/24/2025, 6:52pm PT

We've got another mix of good, horrible and hilarious news for the world and the nation today. Ya know, just another day on The BradCast. [Audio link to full show follows summary.]

Tune in for the juiciest of details, as I'm short on time this evening, but among our stories today...

The U.N.'s International Court of Justice (ICJ), sometimes known as the world court, issued a landmark climate change-related ruling on Wednesday. The unanimous decision --- finding, among other things, that a healthy environment is, indeed, a human right --- comes in response to a lawsuit brought by the island nation of Vanuatu. The tiny South Pacific state is already facing an existential threat from a convergence of brutal, climate-driven forces, including quickly rising seas, flooded coastal communities preparing to migrate inland, saltwater contaminated drinking water, a dying coral reef system and multiple Category 4+ cyclones in recent years. The ICJ determined that wealthy countries, and the private companies within them (which those nations are accountable for), must abide by international commitments to curb planet warming gasses or risk having to pay restitution and compensation to poorer nations that are not responsible for the consequences of decades of unfettered burning of fossil fuels. The surprisingly good unanimous ruling, confirming again the existential threat of climate change, is likely to be cited in thousands of climate-related lawsuits currently working their way through courts in some 60 nations around the world.

Back here in the U.S. --- historically the world's largest emitter of climate warming gasses through the burning of fossil fuels --- the Trump Administration is currently in the process of undermining the Biden Administration's transition to cheaper, clean, renewable energy as called for by the IJC. Making matters even worse, this week, Trump's FEMA rejected Maryland's application for about $16 million in federal disaster aid following extraordinary flooding caused by climate-driven extreme rainfall in May. Trump's rejection of disaster assistance to a state which voted for his opponent in last year's Presidential election, came the day after the petty little tyrant approved FEMA aid to four other states that did vote him. For the record, the most affected counties in MD, are heavily Republican-leaning.

Donald Trump's ham-fisted attempted cover-up of his longtime friendship with the late sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to drive the news out of D.C. this week. We've got a lot to cover on this particular beat today, as we catch up with a deposition from 2010 in which Epstein was asked about whether he and Trump "socialized" with girls under the age of 18; as the Wall Street Journal reports that Trump was informed by his Attorney General in May that he was named "multiple times" in the "Epstein Files" (which he directly lied about to reporters just last week); as several MAGA Republicans in Congress vote to subpoena the DOJ for Epstein documents and convicted Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, for testimony; and as Trump sends his criminal defense attorney turned #2 at DOJ down to speak to Maxwell in Florida...for some reason. We've got a ton of stuff on all of that and related news today, as we try to explain what is and isn't going on, and set expectations for where things are likely headed in this matter.

Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, with more on Wednesday's landmark world court ruling; new U.N. analyses finding that cheap, clean, renewable energy is booming and at a tipping point around the globe, if not yet here in the U.S. thanks to a Trump Administration working hard to Make America Polluted Again...

