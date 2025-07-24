With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: A healthy environment is a human right, U.N. world court says in landmark climate ruling; Trump Administration working overtime to Make America Polluted Again; Climate-intensified extreme weather is driving up food prices around the world; PLUS: New U.N. analyses find booming clean, renewable energy has hit a global tipping point... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump EPA is said to draft a plan to end it ability to fight climate change; Courts banned this herbicide twice. The EPA wants to bring it back; White House unveils sweeping plan to remake electric grid to boost AI; Trump Admin cancels $4.9B loan for biggest transmission line in US; Court upholds a landmark clean-heat rule in Southern California; Hundreds of NASA employees, past and present, sign letter of formal dissent... PLUS: Gutting Chemical Safety Board endangers millions of Americans, groups warn... and much, MUCH more! ...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

