IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump plan to dismantle FEMA means states must kowtow to Trump; Hurricane season off to a fast start --- at least in the Pacific; EPA to revoke fossil fuel power plant pollution rules; PLUS: Republican majority in Congress succeeds in killing off California's clean car standards... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane season off to a fast start, in the Pacific:
- Hurricane season is off to a fast start — at least in the Pacific Ocean (Washington Post)
- Trump Administration plan to dismantle FEMA means states must kowtow to Trump:
- "We're going to give it out directly": Trump plans to scrap FEMA, have White House distribute aid (Salon/MSN):
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he planned to start "phasing out" the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the hurricane season and that states would receive less federal aid to respond to natural disasters. Trump also said he planned to distribute disaster relief funds directly from the president's office...Distributing funds directly from the White House would also mark a departure from current protocols.
- Trump’s plan to begin ‘phasing out’ FEMA after hurricane season burdens states, experts warn (AP):
Declaring fewer major disasters or giving less federal support could put an untenable financial burden on states, said Sara McTarnaghan, principal research associate at the Urban Institute. "Very few of them would have had enough funds set aside to anticipate the federal government stepping back from its historic role in disaster recovery for major events," McTarnaghan said.
- Trump says his administration wants to "wean" states off FEMA aid after hurricane season (CBS News)
- Trump wants to end FEMA, says governors can handle disasters (Washington Post):
In remarks to reporters, the president said the administration plans to “wean” states off FEMA assistance after hurricane season ends.
- VIDEO: President Trump and Cabinet Secretaries Speak in Oval Office (@10:00, C-SPAN)
- VIDEO: Karoline Leavitt, White House Daily Briefing (@11:00, C-SPAN)
- Head of FEMA's storm response center leaving agency amid leadership exodus (CBS News)
- Congressional Republican majority succeeds in killing off California's clean car rules:
- Trump targets California with bill blocking ban on sales of new gas cars by 2036 (Washington Post)
- Trump to sign resolutions nixing California's EV rules, sources (MSN)
- Trump is expected to sign a measure blocking California’s nation-leading vehicle emissions rules (AP):
"If it’s a day ending in Y, it’s another day of Trump’s war on California," Newsom spokesperson Daniel Villaseñor said in an email. "We’re fighting back."
- Trump Signs Illegal Attack on California’s Clean Car Authority (Center for Biological Diversity)
- The Senate just voted to block California’s gas car ban (Grist, 5/22/2025):
Legal experts say Congress misused a federal law to do so, potentially "opening up a Pandora’s box it cannot close."
- Trump EPA moves to revoke fossil fuel power plant pollution and emissions rules:
- EPA Says Power Plant Carbon Emissions Aren’t Dangerous. Scientists Disagree. (AP)
- Trump EPA rollbacks would weaken rules projected to save billions of dollars and thousands of lives (AP):
What Lee Zeldin didn’t mention: how ending the rules could have devastating consequences to human health. The EPA-targeted rules could prevent an estimated 30,000 deaths and save $275 billion each year they are in effect, according to an Associated Press examination that included the agency’s own prior assessments as well as a wide range of other research./div>
- EPA proposes rollback on rules limiting carbon and air pollution from fossil fuel power plants (CBS News)
- EPA proposes rolling back clean air rules for power plants: What to know (ABC News):
In a statement to ABC News, Gina McCarthy, a former EPA administrator and White House national climate advisor during the Biden administration, wrote "The key rationale Zeldin is using to justify the dismantling of our nation's protections from power plant pollution is absolutely illogical and indefensible." She added,...The Sierra Club estimates that these changes would allow some power plants to release nearly seven times as much CO2 as they currently put into the atmosphere.
- EPA seeks to roll back regulations that limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants (LA Times):
The EPA’s own 2024 analysis found that the rules currently on the chopping block would deliver $390 billion in total climate and health benefits. By the agency’s accounting, that is more than 20 times the amount that those same rules would cost the industry to comply with the laws.
