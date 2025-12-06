With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

OUR 1,500th EPISODE!

Desi Doyen Byon 6/12/2025, 10:47am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump plan to dismantle FEMA means states must kowtow to Trump; Hurricane season off to a fast start --- at least in the Pacific; EPA to revoke fossil fuel power plant pollution rules; PLUS: Republican majority in Congress succeeds in killing off California's clean car standards... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How ocean acidification, the 'evil twin' of the climate crisis is threatening our oceans; Canada has already surpassed a year’s worth of charred land from wildfires; DOJ finds Trump can abolish areas protected as national monuments; Why rooftop solar could crash under the GOP tax bill; Developers propose more than 1-- new gas power plants in Texas... PLUS: The War on Science in overdrive... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...