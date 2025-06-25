Guest: John Nichols of 'The Nation'; Also: Senate Parliamentarian nixes a number of Trump/GOP budget bill provisions...

Brad Friedman on 6/25/2025

Today on The BradCast: Out with the old, in with the new? We'll see. That's what seems to be suggested by the apparently remarkable results of New York City's Democratic Mayoral primary election on Tuesday. And we've got a lot to discuss about it with our guest today. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

FIRST, however, a bit of news on an issue that has been somewhat sidelined in recent days, thanks to the various and unrelenting idiocy of you-know-who. His second-term legislative agenda, wrapped into a single Republican bill known as the "One Big Beautiful Big Act", remains wildly unpopular as it works its way through the U.S. Senate, following House passage last month. But that doesn't seem to be stopping Republicans from attempting to pass it out of the upper chamber before the July 4th holiday next week.

The Senate draft of the bill currently slashes more than a trillion dollars from Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act and the SNAP food nutrition program. It guts most of Joe Biden's landmark renewable energy credits and adds about $3 trillion to our national debt. All to help pay for some $4 trillion in tax cuts that go disproportionately to the wealthy and corporations. "If enacted," writes former White House budget advisor Bobby Kogan this week, "this bill would be the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in a single law in U.S. history."

But, where it was approved by Republicans by a single vote in the House, the so-called Budget Reconciliation measure must meet strict requirements to be passed by a simple majority in the Senate, where otherwise 60 votes are needed for passage in the 100-seat chamber. This week, the Senate Parliamentarian offered her verdict on a host of measures tucked into the bill which, she says, do not pass muster under Senate rules for inclusion in a Reconciliation bill.

Among the provisions that must be struck (unless Senate Repubs decide to break the rules again), are draconian cuts to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that would cost American consumers hundreds of billions; a scheme to shift costs of SNAP food nutrition for low-income Americans to states; the gutting of a number of Biden-era emissions reductions rules and EV incentives; and a plan to sell off anywhere from 3 to 250 million acres of public lands, just to name a few of the (thankfully) nixed provisions.

Of course, Republicans are looking for ways around the Parliamentarian's judgements and the Trump Administration, meanwhile, is already moving ahead with its own plan to open up nearly 60 million acres of national forest land to road construction and development for its friends in the extraction industry.

THERE IS BETTER NEWS today, however, for progressives out of New York City, after 33-year old progressive Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, an Assemblyman and Ugandan-born Muslim, stunned the establishment with what appears to be a crushing victory over disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo in yesterday's Democratic primary election for Mayor. Despite being wildly outspent by the well-funded former Democratic Governor, who had previously been seen as the front-runner, Mamdani's numbers after the first round of counting in the Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) election, featuring 11 candidates, resulted in Cuomo's concession early on election night.

Mamdani led a joyful, populist campaign, focused on cost of living issues and calling for, among other things, an immediate rent freeze for all of the city's rent-stabilized tenants, the creation of a network of city-owned grocery stores focused not on profits but on "keeping prices low," free childcare, free buses, a higher minimum wage and more, to be paid for by new taxes on the wealthy.

As counting continues (though it looks pretty clear that Mamdani will win after all the rounds of RCV tallying are completed next week), establishment centrist Democrats are now deciding whether they will join with a new generation of progressives, such as the Bernie Sanders and AOC-endorsed Mamdani, or attempt to push back against inevitable and much-needed progress for their Party. Mamdani will still need to win this November against the current, unpopular and wildly corrupt Mayor Eric Adams, who vows to run as an independent, Republican nominee and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, and a potential independent run by Cuomo.

So, there is a lot to discuss about all of this on today's show, and no one better to discuss it with than our friend and longtime progressive author and journalist JOHN NICHOLS, National Affairs Correspondent for The Nation and co-author, with Sanders, of It's Okay to be Angry About Capitalism.

"If there was anybody who was out there as sort of the face of the establishment wing, this was it," says Nichols about Cuomo today, to whom he gives "credit" for seeing the writing on the wall early after returns were coming in last night. He also observes that "he did it in a way that clearly acknowledged he got beat, but left a little bit of a window that he could continue his campaign as an independent candidate" in November. He believes "he'll be pressured to do it by some of the establishment."

Nichols spent time in the days prior to the election with Mamdani and NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, a Jewish progressive Democrat seeking the same office. They cross-endorsed each other in the RCV election and campaigned together in its closing days. Nichols lauded both of them and explains why he believes Mamdani had the edge in the end.

"Mamdani ran a campaign that got to the heart of what people are worried about --- not just their own experience, but actually for the big city --- how can the city survive? So he went straight for the affordability issues." While Nichols recognizes the coming attempt to undercut the candidate from many sides (citing both NYC billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump sharpening their knives, along with the corporate media), he argues that Mamdani, if he wins this Fall and has a successful run as Mayor, may "create a model for the Democratic Party for how to go forward. And it isn't just about opposing Trump. It's also about an agenda."

This could be "a powerful lesson for Democrats," he tells me. "The message from New York is very, very simple. Go bold. Be confident. Get above the chatter of cable TV, the insiders and everything like that. Speak directly to the people about what you want to do for them. Donald Trump figured that out a long time ago. Now you have a Democrat in New York City, the largest city in the country who, by all evidence, has figured it out also."

"If you go soft, if you go empty, if you wait for the memo from the consultants, then you haven't learned a thing," he warns.

There is, of course, much more you'll want to tune in for in my conversation with John today!...

The BradCast

