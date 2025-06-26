IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Heat dome shatters records, with a side of worsening air pollution; Senate parliamentarian blocks Republicans' massive fire sale of the public's lands; PLUS: Trump Administration moves to repeal landmark 'Roadless Rule' to open 58 million acres of your national forests to logging and development... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Heat waves are getting more dangerous with climate change, and we may be underestimating them; Senate Republicans’ climate-wrecking corn ethanol payout; Cities lose hope for restarting disaster projects killed by Trump; Trump’s OSHA nominee has a history of opposing workplace heat protections; Study tracks pollution disparities between Latino and White communities in Los Angeles; Remote Alaska village turns to solar and biomass to cut diesel and save money... PLUS: The climate is broken. Have you tried turning it off and then on?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Heat dome shatters records across Eastern U.S.:
- Eastern US Heat Dome To Begin A Slow Shrinking Trend After Setting All-Time June Records (Weather Channel)
- Central Park hits temp record last seen on this date in 1888 as heat wave hits eastern US (CNN)
- Early-season heat dome brings highest temperatures in years to parts of Eastern US (AP):
The heat is part of Earth’s long-term warming. Summers in the United States are 2.4 degrees (1.3 degrees Celsius) hotter than 50 years ago, according to NOAA data.
- Almost half of the U.S. affected by climate change-driven heat wave (Climate Central)
- What is a heat dome? How this phenomenon is reshaping summer as we know it (National Geographic)
- Extreme heat also exacerbates air pollution:
- Extreme heat is exacerbating air pollution, a 'double whammy' for health (NY Times):
Researchers are increasingly worried about the twin health hazards of extreme heat and pollution, which can amplify each other. As climate change drives up global temperatures past record levels, the frequency of days when it is both hot and polluted has also been increasing.
- What Happens When Extreme Heat and Air Pollution Collide (World Resources Institute, 9/20/2024)
- Senate parliamentarian blocks Republicans fire sale of public lands and more:
- Huge Public Land Sale Stripped from Senate Bill — For Now (Inside Climate News)
- Senate referee rules out public land sales in megabill (E&E News)
- The Parliamentarian Comes for the Beautiful Bill (David Dayen, The American Prospect)
- Senate Republicans cannot force US Postal Service to scrap EVs, parliamentarian says (Reuters):
Replacing the current 7,200 electric vehicles would directly cost the Postal Service at least $450 million and USPS has also spent $540 million on electrical infrastructure upgrades "which is literally buried under parking lots, and there is no market for used charging equipment," the company added.
- Here’s the scaled back version of Sen. Mike Lee’s public lands sale (Yahoo News)
- Trump Admin. moves to kill 'Roadless Rule' that protects the public's forests:
- US Forest Service to repeal roadless rule to promote logging (Bloomberg, no paywall)
- Trump administration rescinds ‘Roadless Rule’ that protects 58 million acres of national forests (LA Times, no paywall):
National forests are a significant source of drinking water in the United States, and areas designated as "roadless" help protect the headwaters of hundreds of watersheds that supply millions of people, according to the Forest Service’s 2001 impact report on the rule...Rachael Hamby, policy director with the Center for Western Priorities, a conservation advocacy group. "Commercial logging exacerbates climate change, increasing the intensity of wildfires. This is nothing more than a massive giveaway to timber companies at the expense of every American and the forests that belong to all of us."
- Trump to rescind 'Roadless Rule' protecting 58 million acres of forest land (NPR):
Republican states and industry groups say Clinton usurped power reserved for Congress in the Wilderness Act. They have tried to overturn it for decades, filing more than a dozen unsuccessful lawsuits against it...Environmentalists counter that wildfires are more likely to occur in forests that have been developed with roads and other infrastructure.
- VIDEO: Alaska’s 'Roadless Rule' targeted by Trump administration for second time (KTUU-Anchorage)
- The importance of U.S. national forest roadless areas for vulnerable wildlife species (Science Direct)
- New Data Shows Outdoor Recreation is a $1.2 Trillion Economic Engine, Supporting 5 Million American Jobs (Outdoor Recreation Roundtable)
- Trump administration to end 'Roadless Rule,' opening up Greater Yellowstone to logging (Wyoming News)
- Rescinding Roadless Rule “A Major Blow” to Clean Water Protection (American Rivers)
- Judge orders Trump Admin. to release NEVI funds:
- Federal judge orders Trump administration to release EV charger funding in 14 states (AP)
- Judge orders Trump admin to restore electric vehicle funds to 14 states (Courthouse News Service):
U.S. District Judge Tana Lin granted a preliminary injunction requiring the Federal Highway Administration to restore funding for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which allocated $5 billion to states to build EV charging networks across the country. The ruling is a win for most of the states that sued the administration in May, claiming it unlawfully froze about $2.74 billion in infrastructure funding already approved by Congress.
- Judge orders EPA to release environmental justice grant funding:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Heat waves are getting more dangerous with climate change — and we may still be underestimating them (CNN)
- Senate Republicans’ Climate-Wrecking Corn Ethanol Payout (The American Prospect)
- Cities lose hope for restarting disaster projects killed by Trump (E&E News)
- Common medications may increase the dangers of heat waves (Yale Climate Connections)
- Cargo ship carrying 3,000 new vehicles sinks off Alaska weeks after catching fire (CBS News)
- The climate is broken. have you tried turning it off and then on? (Hill Heat)
- Trump’s OSHA nominee has a history of opposing workplace heat protections (NY Times)
- LG Opens Massive Michigan Factory To Make LFP Batteries For The Grid (Canary Media)
- Severe Weather, Uncertain Funding: Problems of a Local Emergency Manager (Inside Climate News)
- How Shrinking The EPA Could Make Wildfire Smoke Even More Dangerous (Grist)
- Environmental health disparities between Latino and White neighborhoods in L.A. (LA Times)
- Remote Alaska Village Turns To Solar And Biomass To Cut Diesel And Save Money (AP)
- EV batteries can easily outlast a typcial gas car's lifespan: study (Inside EVs)
- National park visitors are not impressed with Trump's revisionism (Emptywheel)
- As GOP tries to pass tax cut bill, Senate includes billions for oil industry (Inside Climate News)
- NY governor seeks to build state's first nuclear power plant in decades (AP)
- The $1 Trillion Climate Problem? Republicans Are Ignoring (The New Republic)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)