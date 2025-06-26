With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Heat dome shatters records, with a side of worsening air pollution; Senate parliamentarian blocks Republicans' massive fire sale of the public's lands; PLUS: Trump Administration moves to repeal landmark 'Roadless Rule' to open 58 million acres of your national forests to logging and development... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Heat waves are getting more dangerous with climate change, and we may be underestimating them; Senate Republicans' climate-wrecking corn ethanol payout; Cities lose hope for restarting disaster projects killed by Trump; Trump's OSHA nominee has a history of opposing workplace heat protections; Study tracks pollution disparities between Latino and White communities in Los Angeles; Remote Alaska village turns to solar and biomass to cut diesel and save money

