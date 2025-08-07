IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Historic storm and flooding results in tragedy in Texas; Tropical Storm Chantal slams into North Carolina, triggering record-breaking floods; PLUS: Trump and Republicans narrowly pass massive budget bill gutting climate and clean energy investments... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Poisoned Water And Scarred Hills: the toll of China's dominance of rare earth market; Increasingly Acidic Seas Threaten Oyster Farming; Trump’s EPA Pulling Back on Promise to Crack Down on Forever Chemicals; Sewage Treatment Plants Channel ‘Forever Chemicals’ Into Waterways Nationwide; How Denver’s trash, recycling and compost system works: They’d rather teach you than fine you... PLUS: Underwater Turbine Spins For 6 Years Off Scotland’s Coast In Breakthrough... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tropical Storm Chantal slams into North Carolina:
- VIDEO: Chantal brings record-breaking flooding to North Carolina (ABC News)
- Chantal triggered deadly flash flooding in North Carolina. Now it’s bringing rain to the Mid-Atlantic (CNN):
Chantal is the third named storm of the Atlantic season — a mark usually hit around early August.
- Historic storm and flooding results in tragedy in Texas:
- Live updates: Death toll in Texas flooding surpasses 100 as search and rescue enters fifth day (CNN)
- Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend surpasses 100 (AP):
Authorities overseeing the search for flood victims said they will wait to address questions about weather warnings and why some summer camps did not evacuate ahead of the flooding that killed at least 104...With additional rain on the way, more flooding still threatened saturated parts of central Texas. Authorities said the death toll was sure to rise.
- VIDEO: Death toll rises across Texas after catastrophic flooding, millions under flood alerts (NBC News)
- Texas Flood tragedy exposes lack of emergency warning system:
- In Texas region prone to catastrophic floods, questions grow about lack of warning (Texas Tribune)
- VIDEO: Texas officials face scrutiny over response to catastrophic and deadly flooding (AP):
Kelly said the county considered a flood warning system along the river that would have functioned like a tornado warning siren about six or seven years ago, before he was elected, but that the idea never got off the ground because of the expense.
- Kerr County officials dodge questions on flood response; sheriff learned of floods hours after alert (CNN)
- VIDEO: 'Families deserve better!' Reporter shames official fleeing presser after flood (Raw Story)
- Local officials facing questions over their actions in the years and hours before deadly Texas floods (CNN)
- Officials try to blame NWS after Trump cuts left key Texas positions unfilled:
- As Floods Hit, Key Roles Were Vacant at Weather Service Offices in Texas (NY Times):
The staffing shortages suggested a separate problem, those former officials said — the loss of experienced people who would typically have helped communicate with local authorities in the hours after flash flood warnings were issued overnight.
- VIDEO: Texas TV Station Investigates National Weather Service Kerrville Forecasts – with Timeline (This Is Not Cool)
- Debate erupts over role job cuts played in weather forecasts ahead of deadly Texas floods (AP)
- Cuts to NOAA increase the risk of deadly weather tragedies (Yale Climate Connections)
- Yes, climate change intensified catastrophic Texas Floods:
- As the World Warms, Extreme Rain Is Becoming Even More Extreme (NY Times):
Colossal bursts of rain like the ones that caused the deadly flooding in Texas are becoming more frequent and intense around the globe as the burning of fossil fuels heats the planet, scientists say. Warm air holds more moisture than cool air, and as temperatures rise, storms can produce bigger downpours. When met on the ground with outdated infrastructure or inadequate warning systems, the results can be catastrophic. These were the ingredients for tragedy in Texas.
- How Weather Conditions Set The Stage For The Deadly Texas Flash Floods (AP)
- Trump deflects questions about NOAA cuts, dismantling FEMA after multiple disasters:
- After disasters like the Texas flood, Trump reflexively blames Biden (CNN)
- Trump’s government cuts and the catastrophe in Texas: Here’s what we know (CNN)
- States Fear Critical Funding From FEMA May Be Drying Up (Talking Points Memo)
- US not prepared for extreme weather disasters
- Democrats Should Say Who’s Really to Blame for the ?Flooding in Texas (The New Republic)
- Cities lose hope for restarting disaster projects killed by Trump (E&E News)
- Severe Weather, Uncertain Funding: Problems of a Local Emergency Manager (Inside Climate News)
- Trump/GOP big ugly budget bill guts U.S. climate and clean energy investments:
- Trump’s 'big, beautiful' law tethers the US to the past (Canary Media):
The law takes a sledgehammer to key pieces of American industrial policy, threatening the development of clean energy --- a vital 21st century technology.
- 5 ways the GOP megabill boosts fossil fuels and hurts renewables, climate action (The Hill)
- A List of Nearly Everything in the G.O.P. Bill, and How Much It Would Cost or Save (NY Times)
- Here’s what to know about clean energy in Republican megabill headed to Trump (AP)
- How Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Budget Bill Helps China Win the Clean Tech Race (Newsweek)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Poisoned Water And Scarred Hills: the toll of China's dominance of rare earth market (BBC)
- Increasingly Acidic Seas Threaten Oyster Farming (NY Times)
- Trump’s EPA Pulling Back on Promise to Crack Down on Forever Chemicals (Pro Publica)
- Sewage Treatment Plants Channel ‘Forever Chemicals’ Into Waterways Nationwide (Inside Climate News)
- How Denver’s trash, recycling and compost system works: They’d rather teach you than fine you (Colorado Sun)
- Underwater Turbine Spins For 6 Years Off Scotland’s Coast In Breakthrough (AP)
- EV batteries can easily outlast a typcial gas car's lifespan: study (Inside EVs)
- National park visitors are not impressed with Trump's revisionism (Emptywheel)
- As GOP tries to pass tax cut bill, Senate includes billions for oil industry (Inside Climate News)
- NY governor seeks to build state's first nuclear power plant in decades (AP)
- The $1 Trillion Climate Problem? Republicans Are Ignoring (The New Republic)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)