The ostentatious show of force comes just days after Donald Trump signed a massive spending and tax cut bill that will gut health care and food assistance to millions of Americans; slash renewable energy initiatives meant to combat climate change; give huge tax cuts mostly to wealthy people; while increasing the national debt by about $3 trillion.

But the new law will also, as JOSH KOVENSKY, investigative journalist at Talking Points Memo joins us to explain today, massively expand the nation's immigration enforcement infrastructure by, among other things, supersizing ICE. The agency currently operates on an annual budget of around $9 billion. That will now tripled to about $27 billion annually, as the Trump/Republican bill pumps around $170 billion in new spending into detention and deportation efforts through 2029.

As Kovensky reported on July 4th, when Trump signed the bill into law, the ICE budget will now be larger than the U.S. Bureau of Prison, the FBI, and even the U.S. Marine Corps. This new, virtual military branch, will unleash its newly gained power not in foreign lands, but right here in the good ole' U.S.A.

Much of the funding will go towards a "drastic expansion" of detention, Kovensky reports, as the Trump Administration continues to "push people to voluntarily leave the country."

"If you think about MacArthur Park, it was one park," he tells me, citing the obnoxious Monday incident in L.A. "But now, with all this money, they can try to replicate this across the country. With all of these new officers they're hiring to detain people, all these camps they are going to be building to hold them, you're going to be seeing scenes like this play out nationally. I think that's the real risk, and something people should be expecting."

With the massive budget increase, Kovensky warns of the ongoing threat of increased militarization, not just against migrants (much less the few that can be found with criminal records), but political opponents of the Administration in the wake of recent questionable arrests against Democratic judges, mayors, and other elected officials.

"More than half the people who are currently in immigration detention awaiting removal have no criminal record," Kovensky observes. "I think that's a tell. The resources they're putting into this dramatically exceed what would be needed to focus only on criminal aliens."

