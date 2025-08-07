Today on The BradCast: Trump's authoritarianism receives yet another greenlight from his corrupted SCOTUS just days after he signed a budget bill that makes ICE larger than the entire militaries of many countries. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Sorry in advance for the less than cheery news on much of today's program. We don't invent it. We just report it...
- Last week, the Trump Administration's Environmental Protection Agency took a huge swing at the First Amendment's Constitutional free speech "guarantees" when it placed about 140 staffers on leave. Their crime? Signing their names on a letter to EPA chief Lee Zeldin, detailing concerns about the current direction of the agency, including its use of misinformation and implementation of a dangerous partisan agenda that contradicts science and "undermines the EPA mission of protecting human health and the environment". A Trump EPA spokesperson described the dissenters, now facing investigations, as "unlawfully undermining, sabotaging, and undercutting the administration’s agenda."
- Today, just before air, in an unsigned opinion [PDF] issued on the so-called "shadow docket", Donald Trump's corrupted SCOTUS overturned lower district and appeals court rulings that had previously blocked the Administration's mass layoffs of hundreds of thousands of government workers across dozens of agencies. The ruling came as part of a lawsuit filed by dozens of unions, non-profits and local governments which argue that only Congress, not the President, can order agency-crippling layoffs. The challengers had won injunctions in the lower courts to prevent the layoffs until after the suit had been fully heard. Today, SCOTUS said there is no need to wait because, contrary to the lower court rulings, the Justices believe the Government "is likely to succeed on its argument." Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of workers at the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, Treasury, State, Health and Human Services, Veterans Affairs, the EPA and elsewhere are now expected to be permanently laid off, even as the trial continues to play out in the lower courts.
- On Monday, scores of fully-armed and camouflaged federal immigration agents --- apparently led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CPB) --- along with members of the U.S. military, descended upon MacArthur Park here in Los Angeles in armored vehicles and on horseback to take over the nearly empty park. It's unclear if any migrants were actually detained at all. But the ridiculous display was code-named "Operational Excalibur" and meant as a conspicuous "show of presence", according to internal Army documents obtained by national security journalist Ken Klippenstein.
The ostentatious show of force comes just days after Donald Trump signed a massive spending and tax cut bill that will gut health care and food assistance to millions of Americans; slash renewable energy initiatives meant to combat climate change; give huge tax cuts mostly to wealthy people; while increasing the national debt by about $3 trillion.
But the new law will also, as JOSH KOVENSKY, investigative journalist at Talking Points Memo joins us to explain today, massively expand the nation's immigration enforcement infrastructure by, among other things, supersizing ICE. The agency currently operates on an annual budget of around $9 billion. That will now tripled to about $27 billion annually, as the Trump/Republican bill pumps around $170 billion in new spending into detention and deportation efforts through 2029.
As Kovensky reported on July 4th, when Trump signed the bill into law, the ICE budget will now be larger than the U.S. Bureau of Prison, the FBI, and even the U.S. Marine Corps. This new, virtual military branch, will unleash its newly gained power not in foreign lands, but right here in the good ole' U.S.A.
Much of the funding will go towards a "drastic expansion" of detention, Kovensky reports, as the Trump Administration continues to "push people to voluntarily leave the country."
"If you think about MacArthur Park, it was one park," he tells me, citing the obnoxious Monday incident in L.A. "But now, with all this money, they can try to replicate this across the country. With all of these new officers they're hiring to detain people, all these camps they are going to be building to hold them, you're going to be seeing scenes like this play out nationally. I think that's the real risk, and something people should be expecting."
With the massive budget increase, Kovensky warns of the ongoing threat of increased militarization, not just against migrants (much less the few that can be found with criminal records), but political opponents of the Administration in the wake of recent questionable arrests against Democratic judges, mayors, and other elected officials.
"More than half the people who are currently in immigration detention awaiting removal have no criminal record," Kovensky observes. "I think that's a tell. The resources they're putting into this dramatically exceed what would be needed to focus only on criminal aliens."
Tune in for much more.
- Finally, as if things aren't dark enough today, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, with coverage of the ongoing, heartbreaking --- and avoidable --- tragedy from Friday's flash flooding in Texas Hill Country, as the confirmed death toll reaches 111, including dozens of children, and more than 160 people still said to be missing; Record flooding in North Carolina from Tropical Storm Chantal; and details on the massive (and effective) climate and clean energy investments just gutted by Trump and the Republicans in their new spending bill...
