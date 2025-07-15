With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Outrage grows over Trump Administration's delayed FEMA response to deadly Texas flood disaster; As new flash flooding strikes around the U.S., new data reveals inadequacy of FEMA flood maps; PLUS: Wildfire allowed to burn at Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim, destroys a National Park treasure... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why Kristi Noem hates FEMA; Dangerous weather predictions will get tougher after these Trump administration actions; The Trump admin just hired 3 outspoken climate contrarians; Texas Flood Survivors: "Trump Knows Best"; Trump admin says it won't publish climate report on NASA site as promised; Recurrent wildfires across the Mediterranean region are changing the landscape; An Ohio solar project overcomes local opposition and misinformation... PLUS: 10 Ways to keep your home cool this summer... and much, MUCH more! ...

