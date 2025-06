With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/19/2025, 10:28am PT





(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Pacific hurricane season off to an unusually early and ferocious start; Trump Admin's mass layoffs and budget cuts seriously impacting national parks; PLUS: Congressional Republicans' big budget bill would increase energy prices and sell off public lands... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists warn that greenhouse gas accumulation is accelerating and more extreme weather will come; The $1 trillion climate problem Republicans are ingnoring Trump USGS touts potential oil and gas resources beneath public lands in updated survey; Global climate talks resumed this week in Germany, for the first time in 30 years without the United States; Children born now may live in a world where the US can only produce half as much of its key food crops; EV batteries can easily outlast a typical gas car's lifespan: study... PLUS: Losing homes in 'climate havens'... and much, MUCH more! ...

