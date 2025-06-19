Guest: Former WH budget adviser, Bobby Kogan; Also: Trump travel ban, visa restrictions blocking emergency health care, new medical residents...

Brad Friedman Byon 6/19/2025, 6:24pm PT

On today's BradCast: It's getting worse, not better --- and more deadly --- in the U.S. Senate. That, even though the House version is already wildly unpopular. [Audio link to full show follows below.]

Over the past week, Republicans in the U.S. Senate have been releasing their updates to the budget bill passed by Republicans by just one vote last month in the U.S. House. Donald Trump's so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," is so named because he couldn't wait to adopt his second-term legislative agenda over several bills. It's all jammed into this one big, brutally cruel bill. That's the plan, anyway.

You may recall the House version slashed more than a trillion dollars from Medicaid and SNAP food assistance, likely to leave some 15 million low-income and disabled men, women, and children without access to health care and millions more without a measly $6 a day in nutrition assistance. In addition to gutting clean, renewable energy incentives for American families and companies --- adopted under Joe Biden, resulting in a manufacturing boom in the U.S. --- the House version of the bill increases the national debt by nearly $3 trillion dollars. All to help pay for $4 trillion in tax cuts that will disproportionately benefit the wealthy and corporations.

Recent polling finds the American public rejects the House bill by a nearly 2 to 1 margin, including large numbers of Republicans and independents. So, what has the U.S. Senate done to improve on the bill? It seems they have made most of it far worse, not better, beginning with the cuts to health care.

We're joined again today by BOBBY KOGAN, former Biden-Harris White House budget advisor and chief budget analyst in the U.S. Senate Budget Committee prior to that. We spoke with him a month or so ago, following passage of the House version. He is back with us today to discuss what has changed, improved or worsened with the GOP Senate's proposed version of the bill.

"The Medicaid cuts in the Senate version are more extreme than the cuts in the House version," he explains. "Simply more people kicked off, more states losing more money, and harsher work requirements" which, he details, have a proven record of not working.

It's not just Medicaid. Cuts to the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) "will kick 4.2 million people off of their health insurance. And then they are also going beyond the pre-Biden status quo, and that's another few million people kicked off."

Rather than fix all of that, the Senate bill simply makes things worse, he says. All told, the loss of health care, according to a recent analysis of the House version by the Yale School of Public Health, finds more than 51,000 people are likely to die annually that otherwise would not, but for these cuts.

"It's really basic logic," Kogan argues, even as he says Republicans become "indignant" when this is pointed out. "If you cut a trillion dollars of funding that is all about providing health coverage to people, then you better believe that with a trillion dollars less there will be fewer people covered. Some of those people will get really sick. Some of them won't be able to afford it. Some of them of won't get better, where they would have otherwise gotten better if they'd had coverage. This is basic logic. But, basically, Republicans are too afraid to admit that they don't think the money is worth it."

"Obviously this is bad on the merits," he continues. "But it's also wild that this bill would disproportionately hit a lot of people who voted for Trump. A lot of Trump supporters are on Medicaid. Those folks are going to be hurting."

But, it's not just folks on Medicaid or the ACA Exchanges who will be affected. The measure will result in a "double hit to the hospitals" which rely on payments from Medicaid to survive. Many of them are in rural areas, which disproportionately vote Republican as well. Many of them are likely to face closure for lack of funding, punishing everyone, no matter where they get coverage, in those areas.

So, why are Republicans in the Senate doubling down on this mess? Tune in for Kogan's thoughts.

He tells me that there has never been another bill like this in U.S. history, "where it is large cuts for low-income people at the same time they are doing tax cuts for the rich." He cites the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office analysis that "shows it would make the poorest Americans poorer while making the richest Americans richer, in the same bill. And when you incorporate the tariffs, it's only the richest who are winning." To be exactly, it is only the richest 10% of Americans who will gain. Every other American will lose.

"It's just a crazy bill," says Kogan, who is now Senior Director of Federal Budget Policy at the Center for American Progress. "It's a crazy thing to go to your constituents and say, 'You elected me to take from the poor to give to the rich, while increasing the deficit by trillions of dollars.' That's a crazy thing."

Crazy or not, it may very well pass out of the Senate, though Kogan says it can still be stopped. And, even if it does pass through the Senate, it will have to get through the House again, where it only passed by a single vote the last time.

He's got much more to say on all of this today. Please tune in. But, perhaps his most important message, once again, is to contact your Senators, no matter where you live, and let them know how you feel about this bill! Miracles happen, as Kogan illustrates today with his story of that night in the Senate in 2017, when he served on the Senate Budget Committee during Trump's first term, when Republicans were trying to kill the Affordable Care Act entirely. Dems thought it was done for. Until the moment when a sickly John McCain showed up to vote it down, saving health care for millions. It's why you never stop fighting.

We don't have to wait for passage (or failure) of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" before his policies undermine health care. His recent travel ban from 19 countries and visa restrictions are already preventing sick children from coming to this country for life-saving surgery and blocking thousands of new medical residents from overseas, relied upon by hundreds of hospitals across the country, from taking their post on July 1.

And finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, as the Pacific hurricane season is off to an unusually early and ferocious start, with Hurricane Erick making landfall today as a Cat 3 in Mexico; Trump budget cuts and layoffs are already undermining our National Parks as tourist season begins; And more on the Republican budget bill that will increase energy prices for Americans, while selling off our public lands to the private sector...

