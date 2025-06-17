With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly flooding strikes West Virginia and Texas, as Trump cancels flood control upgrades; Administration scraps settlement to restore salmon in Columbia River; PLUS: U.N. Oceans Summit calls for end to ocean 'plunder,' as 'ticking timebomb' of ocean acidification reaches critical levels... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): David Attenborough’s ‘Ocean’ is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea; Popular NOAA climate website will be hobbled after Trump cuts entire staff; Climate worsens Rio Grande water war; Study says clean energy rollbacks will cost economy $1.1 trillion by 2035... PLUS: Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee proposes sale of more than 2 million acres of US lands... and much, MUCH more! ...

