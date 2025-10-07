IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Yet another deadly flash flooding event, in the third state in five days, this time in New Mexico; Extreme heat wave killed thousands in Western Europe; PLUS: 'We need to adapt' --- Climate experts warn no country is prepared for climate impacts... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): As Texas Flood Raged, Camp Mystic Was Left to Fend for Itself; Trump Hires Scientists Who Doubt the Consensus on Climate Change; Trump Wants to Kill a Chemical Safety Board. Chemical Makers Object; DOE Plays Out Worst-Case Scenarios For US Grid [focused reviving coal, of course]; ... PLUS: EPA employees sweat through workplace discomfort that some worry may be more than disrepair... and much, MUCH more! ...
- Death toll rises in catastrophic Texas Floods:
- Live updates: At least 160 people still missing from catastrophic Texas flooding as urgent search continues (CNN)
- Texas officials are trying to figure out who’s really missing from the floods (AP)
- Harrowing stories of rescue emerge from Texas floods as crews search for over 160 reported missing (AP)
- Hill Country under water boil notice following severe flooding (WFAA-Dallas)
- Deadly Texas floods trigger boil notice for multiple Hill Country towns (My San Antiono)
- Health risks from the flooding in Texas could linger for months (Fox 13-San Antonio):
Flood waters potentially carry bacteria, chemicals and sewage, can leave behind toxic mold and can harbor mosquitoes.
- North Carolina assesses damage after deadly flash floods on Sunday:
- Multiple fatalities reported in Tropical Storm Chantal flooding in North Carolina (USA toay)
- Chantal devastates central North Carolina with historic flooding (Carolina Journal)
- Ruidoso, New Mexico hit by deadly flash floods:
- More Storms Are Expected in New Mexico After Flooding Kills 3 (NY Times)
- Flash flood hits New Mexico mountain town, leaving at least 3 dead (CNN)
- VIDEO: New Mexico flooding leaves 3 dead, including 2 children: Officials (ABC News)
- Ruidoso flooding wipes out horse racing season (KOB-Albuquerque)
- Chicago hit by intense, 500-year storm and flash floods
- VIDEO: Chicago weather: Flash flood, ‘torrential rain' leaves cars stranded on roads (NBC-Chicago)
- How much rain fell in Chicago during flash flooding? The 'staggeringly high' totals (NBC-Chicago)
- VIDEO: Clean-up continues after heavy rainfall causes flash flooding on Chicago’s West Side (WGN-Chicago)
- Deadly storms, flash floods hit days after Republicans repeal climate investments:
- Republican budget bill dismantles climate law passed by Democrats (AP)
- Deadly floods ravage communities across 3 states, spawning unprecedented devastation (Fox Weather)
- Republicans did not keep in red states
- infrastructure resilience
- Trump’s 'big, beautiful' law tethers the US to the past (Canary Media):
The law takes a sledgehammer to key pieces of American industrial policy, threatening the development of clean energy --- a vital 21st century technology.
- 5 ways the GOP megabill boosts fossil fuels and hurts renewables, climate action (The Hill)
- As the Texas Floodwaters Rose, One Indispensable Voice Was Silent (NY Times)
- Storms and floods are getting more dangerous and more costly:
- Floods are getting more dangerous around the country, not just in Texas (NPR)
- 'Rain bomb' concerns: In Texas, Florida and across the globe, warmer climate makes flooding 'more unprecedented' (Orlando Sentinel):
"Climate change loads the dice toward more frequent and more intense floods," Davide Farranda, an expert on extreme weather events at the French National Center for Scientific Research, said in a statement, adding that the Texas flood “shows the deadly cost of underestimating this shift. We need to rethink early warning systems, land-use planning, and emergency preparedness. And above all, we must reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit future risks," he said.
- As the World Warms, Extreme Rain Is Becoming Even More Extreme (NY Times):
Colossal bursts of rain like the ones that caused the deadly flooding in Texas are becoming more frequent and intense around the globe as the burning of fossil fuels heats the planet, scientists say. Warm air holds more moisture than cool air, and as temperatures rise, storms can produce bigger downpours. When met on the ground with outdated infrastructure or inadequate warning systems, the results can be catastrophic. These were the ingredients for tragedy in Texas.
- Trump Administration shut down Climate.gov website, National Climate Assessments:
- Trump administration shuts down U.S. website on climate change (LA Times):
The U.S. Global Change Research Program’s website, globalchange.gov, was taken down along with information on how global warming is affecting the country....The U.S. Global Change Research Program’s website, globalchange.gov, was taken down along with all five versions of the National Climate Assessment report and extensive information on how global warming is affecting the country. “They’re public documents. It’s scientific censorship at its worst,” said Peter Gleick, a California water and climate scientist who was one of the authors of the first National Climate Assessment in 2000. “This is the modern version of book burning.”
- Trump administration shutters major federal climate website (ABC News)
- Disappearing Data: Trump Administration Removing Climate Information from Government Websites (National Security Archive/George Washington Univ.)
- Internal memo details Trump Admin's plans to "Abolish FEMA":
- 'Abolishing FEMA' Memo Outlines Ways for Trump to Scrap Agency (Bloomberg/Insurance Journal):
Potential changes included eliminating long-term housing assistance for disaster survivors, halting enrollments in the National Flood Insurance Program and providing smaller amounts of aid for fewer incidents — moves that by design would dramatically limit the federal government’s role in disaster response.
- States Fear Critical Funding From FEMA May Be Drying Up (Talking Points Memo)
- Cities lose hope for restarting disaster projects killed by Trump (E&E News)
- Severe Weather, Uncertain Funding: Problems of a Local Emergency Manager (Inside Climate News)
- Extreme heat strikes UK, Europe:
- European heatwave caused 2,300 deaths in 10 days, study finds (Al Jazeera)
- Global warming directly contributed to at least 1,500 more deaths during Europe's heat wave, study says (NBC News):
Around 2,300 people died across 12 European cities, including London, Paris, Barcelona and Rome, according to the study by Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Of these, around two-thirds --- or 1,500 deaths --- can be attributed to global warming, 88% of whom were over age 65, the study said.
- Wildfire on Edge of Marseille Injures More Than 100, Officials Say (NY Times)
- Greece battles dozens of wildfires amid drought and wind (Yahoo News)
- Firefighters race to contain wildfires in Greece as thousands evacuated, 2 die in Turkey (AP)
- Europe wildfires map: Where summer fires have struck from France and Spain to Greece (UK Independent)
- More than 18,000 people in lockdown as wildfire rages in Catalonia (Reuters)
- Syrian wildfires spread due to heavy winds and war remnants (AP
- Storms and fires hit Balkan countries following a period of extreme summer heat (AP)
- Western Europe sees hottest June on record amid extreme heatwaves, climate monitor says (France 24)/li>
- Heatwaves likely caused 263 more deaths in London, scientists estimate - as soaring temperatures trigger week-long health alert (The Standard)
- No nation is prepared for extreme weather disasters
- VIDEO: Texas: over 170 still missing after flash flooding (Channel 4 News)
- David Suzuki says the fight against climate change is lost (iPolitics):
Look, I’m not giving up in the sense of not doing anything, but Trump’s election was the dagger in my heart. Trump’s win was the triumph of capitalism and neoliberalism, and he’s going to wreak havoc. There’s nothing we can do about that, except maybe incremental changes...But I’m saying, as an environmentalist, we have failed to shift the narrative and we are still caught up in the same legal, economic and political systems.
- Democrats Should Say Who’s Really to Blame for the Flooding in Texas (The New Republic)
- As Texas Flood Raged, Camp Mystic Was Left to Fend for Itself (NY Times)
- EPA employees sweat through workplace discomfort that some worry may be more than disrepair (CBS News)
- California’s prescription for the megabill: Less CEQA (Politico)
- Trump’s NOAA Pick Stands By Budget Cuts, Calls Staffing ‘A Top Priority’ (Washington Post)
- Trump’s NASA Budget Could Cede Solar System To China, Scientists Warn (Washington Post)
- DOE Plays Out Worst-Case Scenarios For US Grid [focused reviving coal, of course] (E&E News)
- Reined In By Cost And Hostile President, Calif. Ponders Next Clean Air Move (Cal Matters)
- Trump Hires Scientists Who Doubt the Consensus on Climate Change (NY Times)
- Trump Wants to Kill a Chemical Safety Board. Chemical Makers Object. (NY Times)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)