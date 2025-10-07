Now celebrating 16 YEARS of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, July 10, 2025

Democracy STILL Our Best Way Out of This Mess -- And Repubs Know It: 'BradCast' 7/10/25 Trump EPA does right thing?; Noem falsely cites sex abuse to attack FEMA; ND tribes to appeal VRA ruling; Abbott seeks new US House maps...

'Green News Report' 7/10/25 w/ Brad & Desi Another deadly flash flooding event, in the third state in five days, this time in NM; Extreme heat kills thousands in Europe; PLUS: Climate experts warn no country is prepared for climate impacts... Previous GNRs: 7/8/25 - 6/26/25 - Archives...

A 'Mass Shooter Subsidy'?: More Dumb, Deadly Stuff in Trump's New Law: 'BradCast' 7/9/25 Guest: TAP's Ryan Cooper; Also: More climate chaos, as NM becomes third state to see deadly flash flooding in less than a week...

Trump's New Law Supersizes ICE, Mass Detention, U.S. Militarization: 'BradCast' 7/8/25 Guest: Josh Kovensky of TPM; Also: 140 EPA staffers put on leave for dissent; SCOTUS greenlights Admin mass firing of fed workers...

'Green News Report' 7/8/25 w/ Brad & Desi Flash flood tragedy in TX; Tropical Storm Chantal triggers record flooding in NC; PLUS: Trump and Republicans pass massive budget bill gutting U.S. climate and clean energy investments... Previous GNRs: 6/26/25 - 6/24/25 - Archives...

Texas Flooding Tragedy Was Both Predictable and Predicted: 'BradCast' 7/7/25 Also: As climate change-fueled storms killed more than 100 in TX, Trump signed GOP budget bill gutting landmark clean energy initiatives...

Sunday 'Big Billionaire Bonanza' Toons THIS WEEK: Careful what you vote for. It's our latest collection of the week's wealthiest toons!...

Sunday 'Total Obliteration' Toons THIS WEEK: Bombs Away ... The King's Court ... Mayor Mamdani? ... Big and Barbaric ... and more in our complete and total collection of the week's best toons...

Thank You For Your Attention to This Matter:

'BradCast' 6/26/25 Guests: Heather Digby Parton and 'Driftglass' on NYC's Mayoral primary; Trump and Iran; ICE roundups; GOP budget bill...

'Green News Report' 6/26/25 w/ Brad & Desi Record breaking heat, worsening air pollution; GOP's massive sale of public lands blocked; PLUS: Trump moves to repeal 'Roadless Rule' in 58 million acres of your national forests... Previous GNRs: 6/24/25 - 6/19/25 - Archives...

Mamdani Primary 'Win' Augurs New Era of Rising Progressives: 'BradCast' 6/25/25 Guest: The Nation's John Nichols; Also: Sen. GOP budget lines nixed by Parliamentarian...

U.S. Authoritarianism Under-way (But We're Still Here to Fight It): 'BradCast' 6/24/25 Trump failures and 'F' bombs; SCOTUS okays DOJ lawlessness; RCV in NYC; DHS cracks down on gardeners and military dads...

'Green News Report' 6/24/25 Heat wave broils much of U.S.; Climate change to hammer food supply; Spain's nationwide blackout not caused by renewables; PLUS: Window closing to limit warming...

'Anti-War' Trump Attacks Iran on False Claims About WMD: 'BradCast' 6/23/25 Guest: Rolling Stone's Andrew Perez; Also: Callers ring in, including 'stabbed in the back' Trump supporter...

Sunday 'Peacemaker' Toons THIS WEEK: Iran and Iran We Go ... Tip of the ICEberg ... Splat, Splat, Splat ... And more, in our latest collection of the week's most self-destructive toons...

Senate Health Care Cuts 'More Extreme' Than House Version: 'BradCast' 6/19/25 Guest: Former WH budget adviser Bobby Kogan; Also: Travel ban blocks emergency care, new medical staff...

'Green News Report' 6/19/25 Early start to hurricane season as Erick slams Mexico; Trump layoffs impacting nat'l parks; PLUS: Repub budget bill increases energy prices, sells off public lands...