Today on The BradCast: As it turns out, Americans who voted for Trump because they supported his promise of mass deportation and detention of "the worst of the worst", don't like what that actually looks like now that it is happening --- especially now that they see that those being rounded up are usually anything but the "worst of the worst". They are often people they live and work with. And, in more and more cases, actually U.S. citizens. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

Among today's coverage...

New polling from Gallup finds support for immigration skyrocketing to a near 25-year high, with almost 80% of Americans now seeing it as a "good thing" for the country. That's a 15-point increase in support from from just one year ago, when anti-immigrant sentiment helped put Donald Trump back in office with a vote by a minority of Americans. Just 2 in 10 Americans now see immigration as a bad thing, down 32% since last year. The changes in outlook are almost entirely due to shifting support from Republicans and independent voters whose views have changed along with the violent, indiscriminate ICE round-up tactics by the Administration.

Tossing U.S. citizen children into detention lock-up for weeks at a time --- in violation of federal policy --- probably doesn't help either. That includes, California to Florida are now condemning the Trump Administration tactics and standing with their terrified immigrant communities. Ya know, like Jesus would.

All of that comes on the heels of a U.S. District Court in Southern California on Friday issuing a ruling meant to block the "roving patrols" being carried out by ICE, with arrests often based on little more than physical appearance, the language that targets speak, or the jobs they hold (at car-washes, farms and day laborers in Home Depot parking lots). Targeting suspected unlawful migrants without "reasonable suspicion" must temporarily stop in seven counties in and around Los Angeles, the judge ruled. The White House, of course, condemned the ruling and, naturally, has vowed to to appeal.

Then, we open up the phones to callers with some good thoughts and excellent questions about all of that; about the Trump Administration's about-face on releasing "The Epstein Files"; and more...

