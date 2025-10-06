IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Wildfire smoke from Canada's mining country may be more toxic than usual, including in the U.S.; Natural gas stoves increase risk of cancers, new study finds; PLUS: Oregon woman sues Big Oil for its role in deadly 2021 extreme heat wave in Pacific Northwest... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Canada's wildfires rage out of control, smoke spreads to Europe:
- Military aids evacuations as Canada wildfires expand eastward (Phys.org)
- Canadian wildfire smoke causes 'very unhealthy' conditions in American Midwest and reaches Europe (AP)
- Why are so many of Canada's wildfires burning out of control? (Washington Post):
"Of the more than 200 wildfires incinerating Canadian forests - and sending smoke into the United States - more than half are burning "out of control," and some are being monitored but allowed to burn, Canadian authorities said. As fires intensify, so do concerns over air quality. But conditions on the ground mean that suppressing many of the fires swiftly is not realistic, authorities and researchers say.
- Canada's wildfire smoke may be more toxic than usual:
- The smoke from Canada's wildfires may be even more toxic than usual (Grist):
A legacy of mining means that toxic metals could be carried along plumes of smoke.
- Wildfire smoke is always toxic (Grist)
- Wildfire Smoke Brings More Hazardous Air Quality to Great Lakes and Beyond (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Canadian Fires Bring Air Quality Alerts to Midwest (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Wildfire smoke causes more indoor air pollution than known:
- Toxic wildfire pollution infiltrates homes of 1bn people a year, study finds (Guardian):
Dangerous indoor pollution could be tackled with air purifiers but costs are too high for many, researchers say.
- VIDEO: Raging Canadian wildfires trigger air quality warnings across upper Midwest (PBS NewsHour)
- Wildfires curtail Alberta tar sands production:
- Alberta's wildfires disrupt some 7% of Canada's oil production (Reuters)
- Wildfires force Alberta oil sands producers to evacuate workers, stop some oil flows (Globe and Mail)
- Gas-fired stoves increase risk of cancers, study finds:
- Gas stoves increase cancer risk, especially for kids, new study finds (Canary Media):
The appliances emit benzene, a potent carcinogen. Exposure varies depending on ventilation and other factors, but there's no safe level.
- Gas and Propane Combustion from Stoves Emits Benzene and Increases Indoor Air Pollution (Environmental Science & Technology)
- Oregon woman sues Big Oil over wrongful death in 2021 PNW heat wave:
- Oil companies are facing the first-ever climate change wrongful death lawsuit (Quartz)
- Oil Companies Are Sued Over Death of Woman in 2021 Heat Wave (NY Times)/li>
- Trump EPA buried analysis showing US greenhouse gas emissions fell in 2023:
- The Trump EPA tried to bury some good news showing that U.S. climate pollution declined in 2023 (Yale Climate Connections)
- Freedom of Information Act documents for the EPA's greenhouse gas inventory (Environmental Defense Fund)
