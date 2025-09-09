IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Electricity demand is soaring around the country, and so are energy prices; FDA expands recall of potentially radioactive shrimp; Climate change super-charged Europe's worst wildfire season on record; PLUS: Trump Administration moves to revoke the iconic 'Roadless Rule'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Humans are altering the seas. Here's the the future ocean might look like; Gas turbine manufacturers gun shy about increasing production; Raid on Georgia E.V. battery plant raises new risks for a shaken industry; Global solar installations up 64 percent so far this year; EPA approves four new pesticides that qualify as PFAS; Florida’s fix for its struggling insurance market hurt homeowners, data show... PLUS: 'There is only one player': China is becoming world leader in green energy... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- FDA expands recall of potentially radioactive shrimp:
- Radioactive metal at an Indonesia industrial site may be linked to massive shrimp recall (LA Times):
"Preliminary information suggests that it may have originated from activities at a metal melting facility at the same industrial site or from the disposal of scrap metal junk to other areas of the site," IAEA spokesperson Fredrik Dahl said in an email....Meanwhile, the company that exported the shrimp, PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, also known as BMS Foods, has recalled more than 300 shipping containers that were already on their way to the U.S., Dahl said.
- Europe's record wildfire season supercharged by climate change:
- A quarter of U.S. homes face severe or extreme climate risk:
- One out of every 4 homes is at 'severe or extreme' climate risk, study says (Fortune):
Overall, it finds that 26% of U.S. homes are at severe or extreme risk, with flood risks particularly underestimated by the federal government. Nearly 6 million homes ($3.4 trillion in value) face severe flooding in the next 30 years, about 2 million more than FEMA estimates, due to outdated flood maps. Major metro areas like Miami, New York, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Houston collectively hold hundreds of billions of dollars in at-risk property.
- Offshore wind developer and two states sue Trump Admin to reverse wind project stoppage:
- Electricity demand and prices are soaring in the U.S., and Trump is making it worse:
The soaring price of natural gas is also pushing power prices higher. More than 40% of electricity is generated using natural gas. As more gas is exported as liquid natural gas, the competition from foreign customers is driving up the price utilities have to pay here at home.
- High power prices emerge as problem for Trump (The Hill):
"It's less power capacity being built, and then that means that there’s gonna be less supply of power and the same demand, so prices will be higher," Thomas Rowlands-Rees, head of North America Research at BloombergNEF, said when asked about the repeal of renewable energy tax credits.
- Trump Admin. proposes rescinding iconic 'Roadless Rule' (again):
The rule was designed to address the growing costs of maintaining 386,000 miles of existing national forest roads while protecting habitat and clean water...Conservation organizations immediately raised concerns about the decision. Trout Unlimited noted that 70% of roadless areas hold native trout or salmon. The group warned that rolling back protections could threaten clean water, fish habitat, and hunting opportunities.
It’s a policy that prohibits the building of roads on 44.7 million acres of public lands (which was initially 58.5 million, but several states have carved out exceptions for themselves) that was implemented to conserve and protect just 2% of remaining American ecosystems from development. That small percentage is a massive amount of land representing about 30% of the entire area managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
