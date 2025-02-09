IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump's Border Patrol agents arrest fire fighting crewmembers battling Washington wildfire; Judge orders closure of federal detention camp in protected Florida Everglades for violating environmental laws; Extreme heat ages the body faster, new study finds; Europe's 2025 wildfire season officially the most destructive ever recorded; PLUS: Trump escalates his War on Wind, even as extreme heat pushes U.S. electricity demand to record highs... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below):
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- WA State: Trump's Border Patrol arrests fire crew members during active fire operations:
- Firefighters question leaders’ role in Washington immigration raidFreeUpdated 1 hour ago (The Columbian)
- Federal agents arrest firefighters working on WA wildfire (Seattle Times)
- VIDEO: 2 firefighters working on Bear Gulch Fire arrested by Border Patrol (KING-5 Seattle)
- 2 firefighters battling Washington state wildfire arrested by Border Patrol (AP)
- Europe's 2025 wildfire season officially the most destructive on record:
- Record amount of wildfire destruction marks dark year for Europe (EuroNews):
Experts say that the higher temperatures and lower rainfall brought by climate change are making forest fires worse...More than a million hectares has gone up in flames in the EU so far this year, a larger surface area than the entirety of Corsica. That's more than four times as much as last year.
- EU wildfires worst on record as burning season continues (Guardian):
Data shows more than 1m hectares torched so far this year, with records also broken for CO2 and other air pollutants.
- EU’s record wildfire emissions highlight threat to forest carbon sinks (Climate Home News)
- VIDEO: Michael Mann on BBC Discussing Climate Change Impacts on Wildfires in North America (Dr. Michael Mann/YouTube)
- Yes, Climate Change is Raising the Risks --- and Stakes --- of Extreme Wildfires (Nature Conservancy)
- Summer 2025 the hottest on record for U.K., Japan and South Korea:
- UK, Japan, South Korea endure hottest summer on record (AFP)
- UK: Summer 2025 confirmed as UK's hottest on record (Met Office)
- Study: extreme heat accelerates aging of the human body:
- Heatwaves are making people age faster, study suggests (Guardian)
- Extreme Heat Makes Your Body Age Faster (Wired):
A recent study concluded that extreme heat accelerates the aging of the human body, a worrying fact given the increasing frequency of heat waves due to climate change...Over time, the research found, exposure to extreme heat can weaken bodily systems, which shows up in tests of people’s blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood function. In the long term, this can increase the risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia.
- Long-term impacts of heatwaves on accelerated ageing (Nature Climate Change)
- Long periods of extreme heat can accelerate biological age, scientists say (ABC News, 2/26/2025):
The researchers compared the epigenetic age of participants from regions with long periods of extreme heat to those living in cooler climates. There was a 14-month difference in epigenetic age between residents living in places like Phoenix, Arizona, than milder places like Seattle, even after accounting other individual and community-level differences, like income, education, physical activity and smoking.
- Judge orders closure of 'Alligator Alcatraz' for violating federal environmental laws:
- Judge orders ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ closed over NEPA failures (E&E News):
- 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention camp in Florida must temporarily halt construction, judge rules (NBC news)
- VIDEO: What we saw in the protected lands disrupted by Alligator Alcatraz (Washington Post)
- Florida taxpayers may lose $218M on ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ as judge orders shutdown (AP)
- Trump Admin. escalates War on Wind energy:
- Trump halts work on New England offshore wind project that’s nearly complete (AP)
- Trump admin cancels $679 million for offshore wind projects as attacks on reeling industry continue (AP):
The Transportation Department on Friday canceled $679 million in federal funding for a dozen offshore wind projects, the latest attack by the Trump administration on the reeling U.S. offshore wind industry..."Wasteful, wind projects are using resources that could otherwise go towards revitalizing America’s maritime industry," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. "Thanks to President Trump, we are prioritizing real infrastructure improvements over fantasy wind projects that cost much and offer little."
- VIDEO: Trump says 'we don't allow windmills' after cancelling nearly complete offshore wind project (PBS NewsHour)
- VIDEO: Connecticut Governor: Wind Shutdown will Cause Blackouts, High Prices (This Is Not Cool)
- Trump Wind Cancellation a Big FAFO for Trump Voting Workers (This Is Not Cool)
- U.S. electricity demand hit new all-time record during late July extreme heat:
- Heat pushes US electricity demand to record peak in July, says EIA (Reuters):
Electricity demand in the Lower 48 states hit fresh all-time highs on two days in the last week of July due to surging temperatures, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA'
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
Web Hosting, Email Hosting, & Spam Filtering for The BRAD BLOG courtesy of Junk Email Filter.