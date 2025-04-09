With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/4/2025, 10:06am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Wildfires destroy historic California Gold Rush town; Trump further escalates attacks against on US wind energy; Extreme rains trigger deadly landslide in war-torn Sudan; PLUS: Dozens of climate scientists issue scathing rebuttal to Dept. of Energy's science-denying report... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Powerful rain and floods devastate northern India as experts blame climate change; FEMA staffing shortages could hinder disaster recovery efforts, GAO says; Despite Trump's brags, new data shows massive emissions from Texas wells; Explosion at Louisiana oil plant leaves Black community coated in toxic fallout; EPA plans to dramatically reduce wetland protection; Scientists may have identified a culprit behind declining Amazon rains... PLUS: Despite Trump, US scientists continue to work on key global climate reports... and much, MUCH more! ...

