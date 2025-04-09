IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Wildfires destroy historic California Gold Rush town; Trump further escalates attacks against on US wind energy; Extreme rains trigger deadly landslide in war-torn Sudan; PLUS: Dozens of climate scientists issue scathing rebuttal to Dept. of Energy's science-denying report... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Powerful rain and floods devastate northern India as experts blame climate change; FEMA staffing shortages could hinder disaster recovery efforts, GAO says; Despite Trump's brags, new data shows massive emissions from Texas wells; Explosion at Louisiana oil plant leaves Black community coated in toxic fallout; EPA plans to dramatically reduce wetland protection; Scientists may have identified a culprit behind declining Amazon rains... PLUS: Despite Trump, US scientists continue to work on key global climate reports... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme rains trigger deadly landslide disaster in war-torn Darfur:
- Sudan appeals for aid after landslide kills more than 1,000 people in single village in Darfur (AP)
- Sudan landslide kills at least 1,000 people, rebel group says (Guardian):
Al-Amin Abdallah Abbas, a farmer from Ammo, a cluster of villages that includes Tarasin, said the area had experienced weeks of heavy rainfall. He told the Associated Press that tribal and community leaders in nearby areas had mobilised efforts to recover and bury the victims. "The village and its people disappeared," he said. "It's an unprecedented tragedy." Sunday's landslide was one of the deadliest natural disasters in the recent history of Sudan, where hundreds of people die every year as a result of seasonal rainfall between July and October.
- Extreme heat dome expands over Western US and Canada:
- Today is the first day of fall, meteorologists say. But it won't feel like it in the West. (USA Today)
- Heat warnings persist across B.C. with temperatures reaching 40 degrees (Globe and Mail)
- Map Shows States Facing Late-Summer Heat Wave as Warnings Issued (Newsweek)
- Wildfire destroys historic California Gold Rush mining settlement:
- Fire burns historic mining town Chinese Camp after more than 10,000 lightning strikes across CA (KGO-San Francisco)
- Historic California gold mining town overrun by fast-moving wildfire (CNN)
- More than 4K lightning strikes hit California, causing 'significant' wildfire risk (USA Today)
- Trump further escalates his government-wide War on Wind Energy:
- White House Orders Agencies to Escalate Fight Against Offshore Wind (NY Times):
The effort involves several agencies that typically have little to do with wind power, including the Health and Human Services Department..."The impression they're leaving, which I think is the truth, is that they're grasping at straws" said John Leshy, who served as general counsel for the Interior Department during the Clinton administration. Mr. Trump has disparaged wind power ever since he failed 14 years ago to stop an offshore wind farm visible from of one of his golf courses in Scotland.
- Trump halts work on New England offshore wind project that's nearly complete (AP)
- Trump admin cancels $679 million for offshore wind projects as attacks on reeling industry continue (AP)
- VIDEO: Trump says 'we don't allow windmills' after cancelling nearly complete offshore wind project (PBS NewsHour)
- Split appeal court upholds EPA's clawback of billions of environmental grants:
- Appeals court sides with EPA in climate grant terminations fight (Politico):
The court said the claims must be brought before a special court that handles contract disputes involving the federal government.
- The EPA can't end grants from $20 billion Biden-era fund for climate-friendly projects, a judge says (AP)
- Judge slams EPA's climate grant cancellations: 'You have to have some kind of evidence' (Politico, 3/12/2025)
- More than 85 scientists issue scathing rebuttal to DOE's science-denying report:
- Climate Experts' Review of the DOE Climate Working Group Report (DOE Response Site):
Our review reveals that the DOE report's key assertions --- including claims of no trends in extreme weather and the supposed broad benefits of carbon dioxide --- are either misleading or fundamentally incorrect. The authors reached these flawed conclusions through selective filtering of evidence ('cherry picking'), overemphasis of uncertainties, misquoting peer-reviewed research, and a general dismissal of the vast majority of decades of peer-reviewed research... It should also be clear that the DOE report's approach to undermining scientific evidence mirrors tactics previously employed by the tobacco industry to create artificial doubt.
- Dozens of Scientists Call DOE Climate Report 'Fundamentally Incorrect' (Inside Climate News):
More than 85 climate scientists declared the Department of Energy's new climate report unfit for policymaking in a comprehensive review released Tuesday. The DOE's report cherry-picked evidence, lacked peer-reviewed studies to support its questioning of the detrimental effects of climate change in the U.S. and is "fundamentally incorrect," the authors concluded.
- Scientists Denounce Trump Administration's Climate Report (NY Times)
- Takeaways from scientists on the Trump administration's work on climate change and public health (AP)
- Climate scientists file a public, point-by-point rebuttal of Trump admin report casting doubt on climate change (CNN)
- VIDEO: Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate experts say Energy Department's greenhouse gases report is wrong (Youtube/CBS News)
- VIDEO: Climate Scientists Trash DOE Denial Document (CBS News)
- EPA public comment period open on 'endangerment finding': Make your voice heard:
- Register a public comment on Trump EPA's repeal of its landmark 'endangerment finding', using docket tracking number 2025-14572 (Regulations.gov)
- How to Write Effective Public Comments (Environmental Data and Governance Initiative)
