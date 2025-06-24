IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Summer heat wave broils most of the U.S.; Climate change will hammer the food supply, new study warns; Spain's nationwide blackout caused by aging grid equipment, not renewables; PLUS: The window for limiting warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): US Forest Service to repeal roadless rule to promote logging; Bees are collapsing in the U.S. as Trump closes the bee-focused federal science office; Intense weather means rethinking your home construction — and insurance; Extreme heat is exacerbating air pollution, a 'double whammy' for health; Judge rules EPA termination of environmental justice grants was unlawful... PLUS: National park visitors are not impressed with Trump's revisionism... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Heat Dome broils most of the U.S.:
- 150 Million Americans Under Life-Threatening Heat Dome This Week (Gizmodo)
- Maps show heat wave forecast across much of U.S., with more record highs expected today. Here's how long it will last. (CBS News)
- What is a heat dome? How this phenomenon is reshaping summer as we know it (National Geographic)
- Trump guts LIHEAP, threatening $378M in energy assistance already approved by Congress (Utility Dive)
- Heat Wave Tightens Grip on Grid (This Is Not Cool)
- Yes, climate change is increasing the frequency of heat domes
- YES: Is Climate Change Making Heat Domes More Likely? (Time)
- That Heat Dome? Yeah, It's Climate Change. (Dr. Michael Mann, NY Times)
- Extreme heat disrupts MLB games:
- MLB players, umpire overcome by extreme heat, humidity (USA Today)
- Elly De La Cruz vomits, Trent Thornton has to be helped from field as MLB games disrupted by extreme heat (CNN)
- ‘It’s impossible’: Extreme heat in Philadelphia causes Chelsea to shorten training ahead of pivotal Club World Cup match
- Study: window closing to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius:
- Scientists warn that greenhouse gas accumulation is accelerating and more extreme weather will come (AP):
"It's quite a depressing picture unfortunately, where if you look across the indicators, we find that records are really being broken everywhere," said lead author Piers Forster, director of the Priestley Centre for Climate Futures at the University of Leeds in England. "I can't conceive of a situation where we can really avoid passing 1.5 degrees of very long-term temperature change."
- Three years left to limit warming to 1.5C, leading scientists warn (BBC)
- VIDEO: Michael Mann on BBC World News America Discussing Closing Window for Limiting Warming Below 1.5C (Dr. Michael Mann/YouTube)
- Report: Indicators of Global Climate Change (IGCC)
- Global warming will cut yields of key food crops in half:
- Children born now may live in a world where the US can only produce half as much of its key food crops (CNN):
"If the climate warms by 3 degrees, that's basically like everyone on the planet giving up breakfast," he said. The world is currently on track for around 3 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century.
- No radiation detected from Trump Admin. missile strikes on Iran nuclear sites:
- Watchdog: US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites released no radiation (Yahoo News):
The US strike on nuclear facilities in Iran has not released any radiation outside the facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in an initial assessment on Sunday.
- Spain's massive blackout not caused by renewables:
- Renewables Did Not Cause Spanish Blackout, Investigations Find (Yale Environment 360):
Gas and nuclear power plants were on hand to fill in sudden gaps in generation. But on April 28, the gas generators failed to ramp up in time, according to two new reports, one from the grid operator, the other from the Spanish government. When demand suddenly outstripped supply, other power plants began disconnecting from the grid to avoid incurring damage. "Had conventional power plants done their job in controlling the voltage, there would have been no blackout," said Concha Sánchez, chief of operations for grid operator Redeia.
- Spain says April blackout was caused by grid failures and poor planning, not a cyberattack (CNN)/li>
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- US Forest Service to repeal roadless rule to promote logging (Bloomberg)
- Bees are collapsing in the U.S. A key federal lab on bees set to close under Trump's budget (Washington Post)
- Intense weather means rethinking your home construction — and insurance (NPR)
- Extreme heat is exacerbating air pollution, a 'double whammy' for health (NY Times)
- Judge rules EPA termination of environmental justice grants was unlawful (Politico)
- National park visitors are not impressed with Trump's revisionism (Emptywheel)
- Coloradol landscapers discover the perks of electric lawn equipment (Canary Media)
- Oil companies fight climate lawsuits by citing free speech (NY Times)
- EV batteries can easily outlast a typcial gas car's lifespan: study (Inside EVs)
- As GOP tries to pass tax cut bill, Senate includes billions for oil industry (Inside Climate News)
- NY governor seeks to build state's first nuclear power plant in decades (AP)
- The $1 Trillion Climate Problem? Republicans Are Ignoring (The New Republic)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)