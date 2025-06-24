With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Summer heat wave broils most of the U.S.; Climate change will hammer the food supply, new study warns; Spain's nationwide blackout caused by aging grid equipment, not renewables; PLUS: The window for limiting warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): US Forest Service to repeal roadless rule to promote logging; Bees are collapsing in the U.S. as Trump closes the bee-focused federal science office; Intense weather means rethinking your home construction — and insurance; Extreme heat is exacerbating air pollution, a 'double whammy' for health; Judge rules EPA termination of environmental justice grants was unlawful... PLUS: National park visitors are not impressed with Trump's revisionism... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

