Dem landslide in SC; Catholic outlet eviscerates Trump GOP's 'big shameful bill'; Bipartisan judges oppose Dugan indictment; Much more...
By Brad Friedman on 6/5/2025, 6:36pm PT
There's probably not enough popcorn in the world for the hilarious madness that's blown up over the several hours or so, since we wrapped today's BradCast. Oh, well. I guess that's what next week is for. In the meantime... [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Somewhat less amusing, if still very interesting and actually of much more importance (I think)...from today's program.....
- Lincoln Project unleashes a killer 60-second ad against Donald Trump and the Congressional Republicans' "MAGA Murder Budget".
- Democratic "landslide" in South Carolina in Tuesday's special election for the statehouse, and what the "eye-popping win" may foretell for the forces opposed to authoritarianism in the year ahead.
- SCOTUS begins its month of long-awaited decision releases before Summer recess. They start with an easy one: a unanimous decision regarding a Catholic charity in Wisconsin.
- But, as long as Republican officials are continuing to pretend they care about religion, particularly Catholicism, will the Congressional Republicans pay attention to what the editorial staff at the 60-year old, independent National Catholic Reporter outlet has to say about their so-called "One Big, Beautiful Bill"? In its unsparing and historical accurate piece, the authors describe the measure as "one big shameful bill" and "one of the most immoral pieces of legislation in recent memory," before going on to explain why. And it's brutal. That's before they close this way: "Jesus weeps over this cruelty. So do we. We must reject this heartless bargain and instead pursue policies that honor the dignity of every citizen and the collective well-being of our nation."
- Newark, New Jersey's Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka is pushing back this week against the Trump Administration with a lawsuit against Trump's former defense attorney turned Interim U.S. Attorney for NJ Alina Habba for “false arrest and malicious prosecution". That, after Baraka was handcuffed and detained last month outside of a private facility contracted by DHS to house migrants. The charges were dropped just days later due to a complete lack of merit. Or, as Habba ridiculously described it, "for the sake of moving forward."
- And, catching up with a story that broke late last week while we were off...138 bipartisan, retired, state and federal judges submitted an amicus brief last Friday calling for a federal court to drop charges against Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan. She was arrested by federal officials in late April after, they claim, she helped a migrant avoid arrest in her courthouse. Her own subsequent arrest and the charges against her, according to the former judges, undermine "centuries of precedent on judicial immunity."
- Finally, Desi Doyen is here for our latest Green News Report, with disturbing news on understaffed National Weather Service offices along the Gulf Coast as hurricane season begins; officials sounding the alarm about Trump's gutting of FEMA; and dirty deeds, done dirt cheap for the fossil fuel industry recently by our corrupted SCOTUS...
|
(Snail mail support to "Brad Friedman, 7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594 Los Angeles, CA 90028" always welcome too!)
Share article...